FDA Authorizes Marketing of Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula in the US

News provided by

Kabrita USA

11 Jul, 2023, 07:08 ET

Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is the first European infant formula to meet the FDA's nutrition and safety requirements and will increase availability of infant formula across the country.

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabrita USA, a division of Ausnutria, a company with over 75 years of infant formula expertise and experience worldwide, announced today that its Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula (0-12 months) meets all the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) nutrition and safety requirements and is authorized to market in the US. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is expected to be available in the US later this year.

Continue Reading
The FDA has authorized Kabrita Goat-Milk Based Infant Formula for long-term use in the US. Kabrita is the number one goat milk-based infant milk formula brand worldwide and is already available in 35 countries around the world. Arriving later this year, the Infant Formula expands Kabrita's portfolio; its Toddler Formula has been available in the US since 2014.
The FDA has authorized Kabrita Goat-Milk Based Infant Formula for long-term use in the US. Kabrita is the number one goat milk-based infant milk formula brand worldwide and is already available in 35 countries around the world. Arriving later this year, the Infant Formula expands Kabrita's portfolio; its Toddler Formula has been available in the US since 2014.

Infant formula is an essential food product that is the sole source of nutrition for many babies in the US, and there is a need to strengthen and diversify the US infant supply.

"While breast milk is considered the optimum food for babies, we strongly believe parents supplementing or substituting with infant formula should have an option that can deliver similar benefits as breast milk during a critical period of growth and development," said Jacqueline Lipiec, general manager, Kabrita USA.  

A recent study comparing Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to cow milk formula and using breast-fed newborns as a reference group found it was safe, well tolerated and resulted in similar growth in babies.

Kabrita is the number one goat milk-based infant milk formula brand worldwide and is already available in 35 countries around the world. The FDA authorization of Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula expands the Kabrita brand in the United States; Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Toddler Formula has been available in the US market since 2014.

Why Goat?

In a double-blind, randomized controlled trial meeting FDA's requirements, Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula was found to support healthy growth and to be safe to use in infants from birth onwards. In addition, this study demonstrated Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to have good tolerability concerning incidents of reflux, colic, fussiness and gassiness. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula combines easy-to-digest goat milk protein with lactose and goat milk whey protein to achieve a formula that is easily digestible for two main reasons: first, the A2 beta-casein is very easy for babies to break down and digest, and second, the whey to casein ratio is similar to breast milk. 

Conscientiously Made

Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is made in the Netherlands and adheres to strict European standards that limit the use of antibiotics, growth hormones and pesticides. All milk is supplied from over 100 Dutch family-run goat farms that operate according to the Dutch Qualigoat system to guarantee hygiene, quality and animal welfare.

To learn more about the science behind Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula, please visit GetToKnowGoat.com.

About Kabrita USA

Kabrita USA is a division of Ausnutria, a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. At Ausnutria, we own the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. All formula produced in manufacturing facilities undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers. Goat milk used in production is collected from more than 100 affiliated family-run goat farms in the Netherlands, with production locations located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.                   

SOURCE Kabrita USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.