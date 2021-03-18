FDA Celebrates National Nutrition Month® in March 2021

The new and improved Nutrition Facts label can be found on food and beverage packages. Some of the changes include updated serving sizes; larger, bolder calories; and updated Daily Values and nutrient listings. Learn more about the changes with The New Nutrition Facts Label: What's in it for you? campaign: www.FDA.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel. Use these education materials to learn how to use the label as a tool for maintaining healthy dietary practices.

For Health Educators

The Health Educator's Nutrition Toolkit can help health educators teach their audience how to use the new label and make informed choices.

The "Behind the Label" with FDA: Information for Educators on the Updated Nutrition Facts Label video explains the science behind the changes to the Nutrition Facts label.

For Youth & Youth Educators

Read the Label materials challenge kids ages 9 to 13 to look for and use the Nutrition Facts label on food and beverage packages.

Science and Our Food Supply is a collection of free supplementary curricula about nutrition, food safety, and agricultural biotechnology, designed for middle and high school classrooms.

Whyville Snack Shack games test tweens' knowledge about making healthy snack choices that can keep them feeling great.

For Older Adults

The How-To Guide for Older Adults is a tool to help older adults make informed food choices that can have positive effects on their health and wellness.

For Physicians & Healthcare Professionals

Physicians' Continuing Medical Education Program was developed by FDA and the American Medical Association to help physicians and other healthcare professionals understand the Nutrition Facts label and counsel adult patients.

Pediatricians' Continuing Medical Education Program was developed by FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics to help pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare professionals understand the Nutrition Facts label and counsel parents and caregivers.

Use FDA's resources and materials this month and throughout the year to learn about the importance of good nutrition. For more information about the refreshed Nutrition Facts label and Nutrition Facts label education campaign, visit www.FDA.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel and watch this Q&A video featuring the Director of FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration