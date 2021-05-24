FDA Clearance of the Uro-G Completes UroViu Corporation’s Suite of Portable, Single-Use, Disposable Cystoscopes

"Early adopters of UroViu's pioneering technology will value the practicality of this safe, user-friendly and effective option, both for practice and patients," said Jed Kaminetsky M.D., clinical assistant professor of urology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a medical director of Manhattan Medical Research. "In particular, we find the off-the-shelf availability of Uro-G to be extremely efficient and convenient in performing outpatient diagnostic procedures and stent removals."

Roger R. Dmochowski, M.D., professor of urologic surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center stated that "We are encouraged at the prospect of employing single-use devices that provide the same or better results for our patients without the heavy investment of time and capital in reprocessing". He also appreciates the opportunity to avoid the risk of cross-contamination associated with reusable cannulas — which, in rare cases, have been linked with drug-resistant infections and even death.1 He added that the nimbleness, cost savings, and excellent safety profile of the Uro-G Cystoscope can result in fewer delays in the scheduling of diagnostic procedures, a crucial step in caring for patients.

UroViu will be introducing its full product range at this year's American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting on Sep 9-13th in Las Vegas, NV. Contact us for further information.

