FDA Clears Expanded Claims for 'Superbug' Test

"Controlling the spread of carbapenemase-producing organisms in healthcare settings requires rapid recognition, coordinated surveillance, effective infection prevention activities, and a strong commitment to antimicrobial stewardship," said Dr. Fred C. Tenover, Cepheid's Vice President for Scientific Affairs and former Director of CDC's Office of Antimicrobial Resistance. "The addition of perirectal swab specimens to the product label should facilitate active surveillance testing programs, while the ability to use Xpert Carba-R results for therapeutic strategies should enhance antimicrobial stewardship efforts, especially in hospitals struggling with the spread of multidrug-resistant organisms."

Carbapenemase-producing CRE are currently believed to be primarily responsible for the increasing spread of CRE in the United States and have been targeted by the CDC for aggressive prevention measures.1 Detection and differentiation of high-risk patients with Xpert Carba-R can alert clinicians and infection preventionists quickly to the presence of gene sequences associated with carbapenem non-susceptibility in gram-negative bacteria, including Enterobacteriaceae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Acinetobacter baumannii. Rapid detection and differentiation of the bla KPC , bla NDM , bla VIM , bla OXA-48 , and bla IMP gene sequences from pure colonies helps clinicians optimize patient management and direct therapeutic strategy. Perirectal and rectal swabs are not intended to direct therapeutic strategy.

