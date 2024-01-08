FDA Facilitates Broader Adoption of Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide for Medical Device Sterilization

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

08 Jan, 2024, 09:59 ET

Agency Continues to Encourage Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Alternatives

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing that it considers vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) to be an established method of sterilization for medical devices, recognizing VHP's long history of safety and effectiveness. The FDA has revised the final guidance, Submission and Review of Sterility Information in Premarket Notification (510(k)) Submissions for Devices Labeled as Sterile, to list VHP as an example of an Established Category A method of sterilization. This update will facilitate broader adoption of VHP as a sterilization method for the medical device industry, is part of the agency's multi-pronged approach to reducing the use of ethylene oxide (EtO) where possible and further supports the agency's efforts to advance medical device supply chain resiliency.

Effective sterilization processes are necessary for certain devices to be safe because sterilization inactivates or kills potentially harmful microorganisms. In addition to effectively inactivating or killing potentially harmful microorganisms, sterilization processes must not damage devices. For many devices marketed as sterile, a premarket submission must contain information sufficient to show the sterilization process is effective and consistent with internationally accepted consensus standard(s) that the FDA has recognized.

EtO is the most commonly used sterilization method for medical devices in the U.S., with more than 20 billion devices sold in the U.S. every year sterilized with EtO, accounting for approximately 50% of devices that require sterilization. Since 2019, the FDA has promoted the development of alternatives to EtO and has implemented a number of programs and initiatives to support innovation in medical device sterilization. This includes developing Sterilization Master File Pilot programs to support certain changes to sterilization processes, launching innovation challenges to encourage new strategies to reduce EtO emissions and the development of new sterilization methods or technologies and proactively engaging with industry to help advance innovative alternatives to EtO.

"The FDA's commitment is to protect public health, a critical mission in today's complex medical device ecosystem," said Suzanne Schwartz, M.D., M.B.A., director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "Vaporized hydrogen peroxide's addition as an established sterilization method helps us build a more resilient supply chain for sterilized devices that can help prevent medical device shortages. As innovations in sterilization advance, the FDA will continue to seek additional modalities that deliver safe and effective sterilization methods that best protect public health."

Methods with a long history of safe and effective use on medical devices are considered Established Category A sterilization methods and include moist heat, dry heat, EtO and radiation. With the recent FDA recognition of the ISO standard 22441:2022, the FDA is adding VHP to Established Category A, which the agency expects will strengthen industry's capacity to adopt alternative sterilization processes that pose less potential risk to the environment and communities in which they operate.

The FDA remains committed to reducing adverse impacts to the environment and public health and to developing solutions that avert potential shortages of devices that the American public relies upon.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: Audra Harrison, 301-908-6101
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices.

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

