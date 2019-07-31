FDA Fast Facts: FDA advises consumers not to purchase or feed, and retailers not to sell, any pig ear pet treats

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is coordinating with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state agencies to investigate 127 human cases of salmonellosis related to several types of Salmonella with a suspected link to pig ear pet treats, some of which originated from Argentina and Brazil.

The FDA and CDC are advising consumers to avoid all pig ear pet treats and retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats at this time. Lennox Intl Inc., a distributor of pig ear pet treats, has recalled some of the treats involved in this outbreak. Recently, Pet Supplies Plus also initiated a recall of bulk pig ears after samples tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for Salmonella.

"The FDA takes seriously our responsibility to protect both human and animal health," said Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. "Multiple products have tested positive for numerous types of Salmonella resulting in two company recalls to date. Given this and the links to human illness, we believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products. We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats. The FDA will provide additional updates as our investigation further progresses."

The FDA has traced back some of the pig ear treats associated with cases of illness to sources in Argentina and Brazil. Two firms have recalled their products. Samples of these treats have tested positive for Salmonella , and further testing is ongoing to identify the specific Salmonella fingerprint.

The FDA is working with affected firms to remove pig ear pet treats from the marketplace and identify places where they may have been distributed.

Testing has identified several Salmonella types in pig ear pet treats, including Salmonella enterica serotypes I 4,[5],12:i:-, Infantis, London, and Newport.

On July 3, Pet Supplies Plus notified the public about a recall of all bulk pig ear products supplied to all its retail locations by several different vendors, including Lennox Intl Inc.

On July 26, Lennox Intl Inc. issued a public notification about a recall of its products. On July 30, the firm expanded that recall and issued an additional public notification CDC reports 127 people infected with the outbreak serotypes of Salmonella

Illnesses have been reported from 33 states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT, WA, and WI.

Cases date from 2015 to the present.

There have been 26 people hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.



Advice for Consumers The FDA and CDC recommend that people avoid purchasing or feeding any pig ear pet treats at this time. This recommendation may change as more information becomes available.

If you have pig ear treats, throw them away in a secure container where animals, including wildlife, cannot access it. Wash your hands thoroughly and disinfect any surfaces that have come into contact with potentially contaminated products.

In general, if you choose to feed treats like pig ears, practice good hygiene by: monitoring your pet while they have the treat, picking up the treat when they are done with it, keeping treats away from small children, cleaning the areas the treat contacted, washing hands, and not allowing your pet to lick you, your family members, or surfaces in your home.

Salmonella can affect both human and animal health. People with symptoms of Salmonella infection should consult their healthcare providers. Consult a veterinarian if your pet has symptoms of Salmonella infection.



This is an ongoing investigation and the FDA will provide the public with new information as it becomes available. For more information on this investigation:

