FDA Fast Facts: FDA advises consumers not to purchase or feed, and retailers not to sell, any pig ear pet treats
Jul 31, 2019, 14:13 ET
SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is coordinating with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state agencies to investigate 127 human cases of salmonellosis related to several types of Salmonella with a suspected link to pig ear pet treats, some of which originated from Argentina and Brazil.
The FDA and CDC are advising consumers to avoid all pig ear pet treats and retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats at this time. Lennox Intl Inc., a distributor of pig ear pet treats, has recalled some of the treats involved in this outbreak. Recently, Pet Supplies Plus also initiated a recall of bulk pig ears after samples tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for Salmonella.
"The FDA takes seriously our responsibility to protect both human and animal health," said Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. "Multiple products have tested positive for numerous types of Salmonella resulting in two company recalls to date. Given this and the links to human illness, we believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products. We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats. The FDA will provide additional updates as our investigation further progresses."
Snapshots
By the Numbers (as of 7/31)
Outbreak Investigation Summary
Outbreak Investigation
Advice for Consumers
This is an ongoing investigation and the FDA will provide the public with new information as it becomes available. For more information on this investigation:
- FDA Investigates Contaminated Pig Ear Pet Treats Connected to Human Salmonella Infections
- Get the Facts about Salmonella!
- CDC Salmonella
- CDC Investigation Notice: Outbreak of Multidrug-Resistant Salmonella Infections Linked to Contact with Pig Ear Dog Treats
- MDARD Consumer Advisory: Pig ear pet treats sold in bulk distributed in Michigan potentially contaminated with Salmonella
