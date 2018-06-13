FDA Fast Facts: FDA works with partners to investigate Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

The FDA advises consumers not to eat pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Caito Foods, LLC distributed products produced at this facility in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed to several major retailers, including Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon. Caito Foods, LLC has recalled fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons to prevent further distribution of potentially contaminated products. However, consumers may still have these products in their possession.

"It's critical we quickly identify the cause and source of a foodborne outbreak, especially in cases like this where the food may still be in the hands of consumers. There's still a lot to learn about this outbreak, but we're confident that most of the illnesses in this outbreak are linked to pre-cut melon from a facility in Indiana. Using this information, we were able to quickly work with the company and retailers to recall the product and remove it from the marketplace. We're also working with our colleagues at CDC to make sure consumers know about the contaminated melon and protect themselves by discarding any product that may still be in their fridge or freezer," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. "While we've made important progress, work remains to address the risks and pinpoint the source of the contamination. FDA field staff have sampled the facility and are conducting an inspection that'll help identify the actions the company will need to take to prevent an outbreak from happening again. We will continue to share our progress toward these goals and provide updates as we learn more."

The following is an update on the FDA's outbreak investigation.

Snapshots By the Numbers (as of 6/12) Outbreak Investigation Summary FDA and CDC have linked a multi-state outbreak

of Salmonella Adelaide

infections to cut melon and fruit salad

mixes that include pre-cut watermelon,

honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-

cut fruit medley products containing any

of these melons produced at the Caito

Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caito Foods, LLC distributed products

produced at this facility in Georgia,

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky,

Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and

Ohio.



mixes that contain pre-cut melons. Caito Foods, LLC recalled fruit saladmixes that contain pre-cut melons.

The FDA published a list of products and

retailers that were identified through the

investigation.

The FDA has sampled the Caito facility

and is working to identify the source of

the contamination. Advice for Consumers The FDA advises consumers not to eat

pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon,

cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley

products containing any of these melons

produced at the Caito Foods facility in

Indianapolis, Indiana.



and retail locations where they may have

been purchased for consumers to identify

if they have the product. FDA published a list of recalled productsand retail locations where they may havebeen purchased for consumers to identifyif they have the product.

If consumers have any of the recalled

product they should dispose of it, or

return the product for a refund.

People who think they might have

symptoms of a Salmonella infection

should consult their health care

professional.



can call the FDA at 1-888-SAFEFOOD or

consult People with questions about food safetycan call the FDA at 1-888-SAFEFOOD orconsult the FDA's website Outbreak Investigation

between April 30, 2018 and May 30, 2018. The CDC reports 60 people became illbetween April 30, 2018 and May 30, 2018.

31 people have been hospitalized.

To date, no deaths have been reported.

The cases are spread across five states:

Illinois (6), Indiana (11), Michigan (32),

Missouri (10) and Ohio (1).

People who became ill range in age from 1

to 97 years, with a median age of 67.

Sixty-five percent of ill people are female.

To date, one (1) production facility was

identified and a recall was initiated.

The FDA is continuing to investigate this outbreak and will share more information as it becomes available. For more information on this investigation:

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines, and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

Media Inquiries: Peter Cassell, 240-402-6537, peter.cassell@fda.hhs.gov

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-fast-facts-fda-works-with-partners-to-investigate-salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pre-cut-melon-300665755.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Related Links

http://www.fda.gov

