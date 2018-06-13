FDA Fast Facts: FDA works with partners to investigate Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and local officials, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide infections. The CDC reports that fruit salad mixes that include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons are the likely source of this outbreak.
The FDA advises consumers not to eat pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Caito Foods, LLC distributed products produced at this facility in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed to several major retailers, including Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon. Caito Foods, LLC has recalled fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons to prevent further distribution of potentially contaminated products. However, consumers may still have these products in their possession.
"It's critical we quickly identify the cause and source of a foodborne outbreak, especially in cases like this where the food may still be in the hands of consumers. There's still a lot to learn about this outbreak, but we're confident that most of the illnesses in this outbreak are linked to pre-cut melon from a facility in Indiana. Using this information, we were able to quickly work with the company and retailers to recall the product and remove it from the marketplace. We're also working with our colleagues at CDC to make sure consumers know about the contaminated melon and protect themselves by discarding any product that may still be in their fridge or freezer," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. "While we've made important progress, work remains to address the risks and pinpoint the source of the contamination. FDA field staff have sampled the facility and are conducting an inspection that'll help identify the actions the company will need to take to prevent an outbreak from happening again. We will continue to share our progress toward these goals and provide updates as we learn more."
The following is an update on the FDA's outbreak investigation.
The FDA is continuing to investigate this outbreak and will share more information as it becomes available. For more information on this investigation:
- FDA's outbreak investigation
- CDC's outbreak investigation
- Caito Food's recall information
- CDC's Salmonella information
Media Inquiries: Peter Cassell, 240-402-6537, peter.cassell@fda.hhs.gov
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA
