FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Tiger Tech's COVID screening device

In a first of its kind approval, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to Tiger Tech's COVID screening device. Tweet this

In their announcement, the FDA writes, "The Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor is intended for use by trained personnel to help prevent exposure to and spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

The COVID Plus is an armband with embedded sensors that acquire biometric signals from the body. This device is completely noninvasive. Over a period of 3 to 5 minutes, the COVID Plus Monitor checks for abnormalities in a participant's biometrics, along with other COVID-19 complications. The device uses hundreds of unique biomarkers to find patterns associated with COVID-19. Most importantly, these markers are present in COVID asymptomatic subjects.

This effort was made possible with the help of Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami, Florida, the Miami Rescue Mission Homeless Clinic and the Meadows K-12 School (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Harrison Wittels Esq., Tiger Tech's Chief Executive Officer says: "We see this as a game-changer. Right now, the goal is to get everyone back to their daily routines. This means more people back at work, more students safely back in schools, and more opportunities to travel. We believe our device can play a major role in allowing this transition to happen quicker, and most importantly, safer."

Jeremy Gregersen, Head of School - The Meadows School (Las Vegas, NV): "The Covid Plus device has been an invaluable piece of our overall risk mitigation and testing procedures, allowing us to provide our students with a positive school experience."

Dr. Stephen Lee/Senior Scientist-Army Research Office- "The COVID Plus is a very exciting transition of the Warfighter Monitoring program to a new capability for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiger Tech has been able to take their device to the next level protecting and saving lives."

SOURCE Tiger Tech