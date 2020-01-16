FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Arena Pharmaceuticals' APD418 for Development in Decompensated Heart Failure Patients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for APD418, a β 3 -adrenergic receptor (AdrR) antagonist and cardiac myotrope, in development for the treatment of decompensated heart failure (DHF).

"With approximately 10 million DHF patient hospital visits expected in the US by 2025 and few viable treatment options, we believe that APD418 has the potential to make a significant impact for these patients," stated Chris Cabell, MD, MHS, FACC, Arena's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "We are pleased with the Fast Track designation and look forward to advancing this program as part of our cardiovascular focus."

About APD418

APD418 is a first-in-class β 3 -adrenergic receptor (AdrR) antagonist and cardiac myotrope for decompensated heart failure (DHF). APD418 is a selective antagonist designed to improve cardiac contractility with minimal effect on heart rate, blood pressure and myocardial oxygen consumption, thus potentially avoiding adverse events associated with current inotrope therapies. Arena discovered and developed this investigational drug candidate internally.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of the portfolio, the prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, the strong financial health and the growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next generation pharmaceutical company.

