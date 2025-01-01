FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MicuRx's MRX-5 for NTM Infections

SHANGHAI, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("MicuRx"，688373.SH) announced that MRX-5, its self-developed anti-infection drug, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections. This designation marks a significant milestone for MicuRx in the field of NTM infection treatment.

MRX-5 is a novel benzoxazole antibiotic developed for the treatment of mycobacteria infections, particularly infections caused by non-tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM). In recent years, NTM diseases have been increasing rapidly and have become one of the major public health threats worldwide[1]. However, current treatment options for NTM infections are limited, and traditional drugs face common challenges such as drug resistance, poor efficacy, and numerous adverse effects[1,2].

MRX-5 is a new drug specifically aimed at treating drug-resistant NTM infections, demonstrating good antibacterial activity against common NTM strains. It has also shown potent antibacterial activity against NTM pathogens in both animal studies and human trial, along with favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profiles. Additionally, MRX -5 features minimal interactions, low potential for resistance, and high oral bioavailability, making it suitable for long-term use in treating chronic infections.

The granting of ODD is not only an important milestone in the development of MRX-5, but also a recognition of research and development capabilities of MicuRx. ODD applies to drugs used to prevent, treat, or diagnose rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., including biologics. According to the Orphan Drug Act, applicants who receive ODD are eligible for various benefits, including tax credits, waivers for certain clinical trial costs, exemption from New Drug Application (NDA)/Biologics License Application (BLA) fees, and seven years of market exclusivity after approval. This designation will help accelerate the clinical development and commercialization process of MRX-5.

Moving forward, MicuRx will continue to advance the clinical development and commercialization of MRX-5, actively exploring oral treatment strategies that include MRX-5, with the goal of providing safer and more effective treatment options for patients with NTM infections.

Reference: [1] Chinese Thoracic Society, The Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines for Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial Disease (2020 Edition), Chinese Journal of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, 2020, 43(11): 918-946. DOI: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112147-20200508-00570. [2] Zhiming Ma. Treatment of Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria: Challenges and Prospects. https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/m14Jj8v2gs8zs8bt8YKClA

SOURCE MicuRx Pharmaceuticals