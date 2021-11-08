Profounda receives orphan drug approval for treatment ent of invasive Candidiasis with Miltefosine Tweet this

In addition to the approval for the treatment of Leishmanias, Miltefosine has also received orphan drug designation in treating the Free-Living infection Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), the brain infection caused by the water-born amoeba Naegleria fowleri, Granulomatous Amebic Encephalitis (GAE) and also for Acanthamoeba Keratitis, a severe eye infection in which over 200 patients have been treated and is the first Rx product launched in the U.S. by Profounda, Inc. .

In August of 2016, miltefosine played a role in helping a Florida teen survive a brain eating amoeba infection, Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) — Amebic Encephalitis. Since minutes matter, Profounda has offered any hospital in the country a no charge consignment program in which there are now 26 participating hospitals across the country.

Michael MacLaughlan, VP Operations of Profounda, says " An example of invasive Candidiasis is Candida auris which is an emerging multidrug resistant yeast that can cause invasive candidiasis and is associated with high mortality.," and further stated, "Additional treatment options are needed for invasive Candidiasis to allow for a potentially successful treatment".

About Impavido® (miltefosine) Impavido® (miltefosine) is an FDA-approved, oral treatment for visceral, mucosal and cutaneous leishmaniasis in patients 12 years of age and older. Please see Full Prescribing Information on www.impavido.com for complete information. In the United States, leishmaniasis may be seen in returning travelers following exposure in endemic regions, and in American soldiers serving in Asia and the Middle East. Miltefosine is an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug with in vitro activity against the promastigote and amastigote stages of Leishmania species. Miltefosine was included in the WHO essential medicines list as an anti-leishmaniasis medicine in March 2011.

About Profounda, Inc. Profounda is a product-oriented, privately backed pharmaceutical company that aims to license or develop high quality specialty niche pharmaceutical products in both the branded and generic pharmaceutical markets. Our objectives are to bring high quality, innovative options to patients being treated for various conditions, and to improve the lives of those that take our medication. Profounda's first commercial OTC products, Rhinase® Nasal Gel and Rhinase® Nasal Mist & Xynase, help patients with nasal dryness associated with allergies. Profounda is also developing a potential first to file generic product competing in a $150+ million brand market. Profounda also makes Pineapple Peel Daily chemical exfoliator and othe cosmetic products and also manufactures for other companies.

For more information, visit Profounda's website at www.profounda.com .

