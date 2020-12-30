FDA In Brief: Certain Lots of Sportmix Pet Food Recalled for Potentially Fatal Levels of Aflatoxin

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote is attributed to Amber McCoig, D.V.M., M.P.H., deputy director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) Division of Compliance:

"Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal. We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. This is in service of FDA's mission to protect human and animal health."

Additional Information:

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain Sportmix pet food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The FDA is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product.

This is an ongoing investigation. Case counts and the scope of this pending recall may expand as new information becomes available.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products listed in the FDA Advisory below and consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness. The pet owner should remove the food and make sure no other animals have access to the recalled product.

The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report the cases through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners are also urged to report suspected cases to the FDA.

