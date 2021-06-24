FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for CovAb™ SARS-CoV-2 Ab Test, the oral fluid rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

CovAb ™ is the first and only rapid, oral fluid-based, point-of-care antibody test authorized by the FDA for use under an EUA. Unlike other COVID-19 antibody tests that require a blood draw, the CovAb ™ test only requires an oral fluid sample obtained with a simple swab of the gumline, making it easy and painless. The test is CLIA-waived, is all-inclusive, does not require any additional components or instrumentation, and test results are available within 15 minutes.

CovAb™, the only oral fluid rapid, Pan Ig antibody test for Covid-19 gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization

In addition to being rapid and noninvasive, the CovAb™ test has sensitivity of 97.6% and specificity of 98.8%.

The CovAb™ test was developed and is manufactured in the US.

"We are excited to bring this revolutionary new COVID-19 antibody test to market, which offers an easy and quick testing option to determine antibody status," said Srinivasa Nagalla, M.D., Diabetomics CEO. "The CovAb™ test can be easily administered to adults and children with no discomfort and provides quick results."

About Diabetomics

Diabetomics, Inc., is a global medical diagnostics company pioneering innovative, noninvasive, point-of-care tests. The company's mission is to advance the health and wellbeing of patients through simple, cost-effective, and easily accessible diagnostic technologies. The CovAb™ test was developed based on Diabetomics' expertise in oral fluid and autoantibody diagnostics developed for its core service areas of diabetes and fetal-maternal disease. The CovAb™ test is available for sale through Diabetomics' subsidiary COVYDx, Inc.

