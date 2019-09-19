FDA Medical Device Software Regulation Strategy Seminar: Philadelphia, PA, United States - November 7-8, 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FDA's Medical Device Software Regulation Strategy" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will focus on addressing these concerns and educating participants on FDA's recent medical device software regulation strategies.

Agenda:

Day 1



FDA Authority and Regulatory Program

Types of Software Devices

Regulatory Strategy

Risk Classification

Function and outcome

Medical Device Data Systems (MDDS)

Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for Health Information Protection

Software Regulatory Applications

FDA Guidance

Premarket submissions

Paradigms: aeronautics

Quality System Regulation (QSR)

Design verification and validation

Voluntary standards

Corrective and prevent action plans

Voluntary Standards

Recalls:

Service / maintenance / recall

Implementation strategy

Corrections and Removals Reporting

Updates: FDA vs. Non-FDA

Predictive Analytics

Interoperability

Compatibility by Design

Hardware

Software

Labeling

Precautions

Instructions for use

Use of Voluntary Standards

Proprietary Information

Failure Management / Follow Up

User's vs. Manufacturer's Legal Responsibility

System configuration

Customization

Environment of use

Professional

Home use

Day 2

Cybersecurity

Device Vulnerabilities: Malfunction and Failure

Pre-Emption Design

Latent Malware/Virus

Post-Event Management

Corrective action for software

Disclosure to users

National Institute of Science and Technology Report

Medical Mobile Applications (Mobile Apps)

Mobile Apps Defined as a Device

FDA Regulatory Strategy

FDA Guidance

National Institute of Science and Technology Report and Collaboration

Updates (FDA vs. Non-FDA Updates)

Criteria for corrective and preventive action deemed recalls

Reports of corrections and removals

Reports of adverse events

Professional vs. Lay Use / Home Use

Labeling: Instructions for Use and Precautions

Environment of Use

FDA Regulation of Accessories

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Regulation

The growth of the medical software industry outpaces the design of FDA's regulatory process. In some instances clinicians have weighed the risk of software failure against the benefits of using a device at all. Device software is often used in conjunction with other software-based devices, but their interoperability was never anticipated.

How can you anticipate and defend against the malicious remote hacking and shut down of an insulin infusion pump?

Can one software program defeat the performance capability or back up safety features of another software program?

When interoperability surface, which software manufacturer takes the lead to solve the problem and deal with proprietary software issues?

Seminar instructor Casper Uldriks is an ex-FDA official who has spent 32 years with the FDA. His engagements focus on advertising and promotion, recalls, corrections and removals and enforcement. He currently trains FDA personnel and counsels clients on wide range of topics, including: FDA inspections; import operations; advertising and promotion; corrective and preventive actions; medical device reporting and corporate reorganization to improve conformance to FDA's requirements.



The medical device trade and healthcare professionals remain plagued by other issues, such as the interoperability of devices from different manufacturers, or software validation that is limited to the immediate use of the software rather than its performance with other software programs, and software hacking protection applications. In case of software malfunction, fixing the malfunction or bug can get more difficult as software gets increasingly sophisticated, customized by users and placed in a network system. Under these circumstances, it is difficult to decide who is responsible for managing and fixing software problems.



This seminar will help those involved in overcoming these commercial and regulatory obstacles. It will highlight the need for firms to remain current with technological tools and strategy to remain competitive, and ideally, outside FDA's regulatory radar.



Going further, it will instruct participants on how to apply these tools and strategies to ensure the following factors:

Software functionality

Risk identification

Software protection

Problem detection

Response strategy

For those who have addressed these issues to meet FDA's regulatory expectations, the course instructor, a former FDA official, will help identify a basic centering point to build a regulatory profile for your software products.



Learning Objectives:

Understanding FDA legal authority

Applying FDA classifications / risk controls

Understanding FDA and NIST software guidance

Identifying the quality system regulation for risk management, software verification and validation

Identifying cybersecurity issues and developing a planned response

Identifying and resolving interoperability issues

Figuring out the scope of FDA's mobile apps regulation

Learning about bug updates classified as recalls by FDA

Future device software applications

Who Should Attend:



Who Will Benefit:

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Quality Assurance Managers

Software Design Engineers

Manufacturing Managers

Compliance Department Personnel

Hospital Risk Department Personnel

Software Program Marketers

IT Security Managers

Marketing Personnel

