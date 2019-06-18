FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs and Salient CRGT Receive 2019 FedHealthIT Innovation Award for the FDA Data Dashboard

Award winners were determined by a panel of judges that included government and industry leaders who evaluated applicants from across the industry. Awardees were selected based on their innovative emerging technology solutions and ability to deliver tangible results in support of their mission.

"It's a great honor to have a part in helping FDA ORA meet their mission objectives and achieve this FedHealthIT award," said Hang Bui, Program Manager for the FDA Dashboards & Analytics contract. "I look forward to collaborating with them in equally rewarding future efforts."

The FDA partnered with Salient CRGT to create a Data Dashboard to increase transparency and accountability by displaying and allowing the analysis of public FDA data through easy to use, visually accessible, customizable, and understandable graphics. In September 2016 the FDA decided to reconstitute, update, and enhance the existing Data Dashboard, formerly GovDashboard which was launched in 2013. The accepted solution utilizes Qlik Sense BI to graphically display publicly available FDA data.

The Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards are hosted by FedHealthIT, a print and digital magazine dedicated to providing news and insights focusing around the Federal Health Market. The annual event brings together Federal Health leaders from government and industry to honor the companies, agencies, and programs that provide innovations in the healthcare technology industry.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

Tweet: FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs and @Salient_CRGT Receive 2019 FedHealthIT Innovation Award for the FDA Data Dashboard. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.SalientFed.com

