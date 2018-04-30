FDA Regulations To Devastate Cigar Industry And Cost Thousands Of Jobs

It is estimated brick and mortar retailers will leave the market in droves costing thousands of jobs in an industry representing 30,000 jobs nationally and is 94 percent small businesses.

"The overregulation is simply catastrophic for the premium industry and the small businesses who support it," said Kaizad Hansotia, CEO of Gurkha Cigars. "It is an industry that in no way is attractive to youth and it being unjustly crippled by this regulatory regime."

In late March, the FDA finally released an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) on premium cigars. The ANPRM allows the agency to solicit new data and information from the public on the definition, consumption and health impact of premium cigars. Comments can be left at the following website: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/03/26/2018-06047/regulation-of-premium-cigars#open-comment

Premium cigars are a handcrafted artisanal product, made with 100% tobacco. These cigars continue to be made by hand as they have been for several hundred years. Much like wine, premium cigar profiles range from mild to robust with numerous varieties in between. From a seedling, each premium cigar typically takes 3 – 4 years to produce, allowing flavor profiles to develop and mature. Premium cigars represent .11% of the overall tobacco product market in the United States. FDA funded studies show only 3% of consumers smoke premium cigars daily and that the vast majority of cigar smokers consume them rarely.

Gurkha Cigars are known throughout the world for their premium and luxurious cigars, so it's no surprise that they are the most sought-after cigars around the globe. Gurkha produces millions of cigars per year that are sold in more than 70 countries worldwide. And while Gurkha is known for its exclusivity, it has an impressive array of 250 brands of flawlessly handcrafted, premium cigars created in a variety of strengths, tasting profiles and price-points. No matter what your taste, there's a Gurkha cigar that's perfect for your palate. For additional information visit www.gurkhacigars.com.

