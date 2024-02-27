FDA Roundup: February 27, 2024

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

27 Feb, 2024, 15:22 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: 

  • On Monday, the FDA announced that on May 16, 2024, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to publicly discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strain(s) to be included in the 2024-2025 formula for COVID-19 vaccines. 

    The FDA anticipates that changes to the vaccine composition may need to be made based on the currently circulating strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. As the agency has previously stated, barring any new major changes to circulating virus, the FDA expects that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.

    Following any potential recommendations to update the 2024-2025 formula, the FDA anticipates that, subject to appropriate regulatory actions, manufacturers will be able to make updated COVID-19 vaccines available in advance of the fall/winter respiratory virus season.

  • On Monday, the FDA announced the upcoming Medical Device Sterilization Town Hall: FDA Modifications (Mods) Guidances and the Use of Device Master Files in Reviews that will be held on Thursday, February 29, from 1-2 p.m. ET.

 Additional Resources: 

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

