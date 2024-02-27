FDA Roundup: February 27, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Monday, the FDA announced that on May 16, 2024 , the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to publicly discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strain(s) to be included in the 2024-2025 formula for COVID-19 vaccines.



The FDA anticipates that changes to the vaccine composition may need to be made based on the currently circulating strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. As the agency has previously stated, barring any new major changes to circulating virus, the FDA expects that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.



Following any potential recommendations to update the 2024-2025 formula, the FDA anticipates that, subject to appropriate regulatory actions, manufacturers will be able to make updated COVID-19 vaccines available in advance of the fall/winter respiratory virus season.





