FDA Roundup: January 05, 2024

On Wednesday, the FDA issued a safety communication to inform health care providers not to use the Total Hip System, including resurfacing implants, manufactured by Synovo Production, Inc. (Synovo) and to inform patients who may have received certain implants used in the Synovo Total Hip System after 2019 that the safety and effectiveness of these devices have not been established.





On Wednesday, the FDA issued a Safety Alert warning about certain tejocote root supplements substituted with toxic yellow oleander.





On January 31 and February 1 , the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, will hold a virtual public workshop, "Advancing Psychedelic Clinical Study Design." This meeting will bring together researchers, regulated industry, and other key stakeholders to discuss scientific issues that arise while working with psychedelics in clinical trials and drug development. In June 2023 , the FDA issued its first draft psychedelics guidance for industry, Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations, to provide general considerations to sponsors developing psychedelic drugs for treatment of medical conditions (e.g., psychiatric disorders, substance use disorders).



The goals of the meeting include: Understanding the experiences of scientists working with psychedelics in FDA-authorized clinical studies and drug development; Exploring considerations for psychedelic clinical trial designs; and Exploring perspectives and current research in psychedelic clinical trials.

