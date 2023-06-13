FDA Roundup: June 13, 2023

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

13 Jun, 2023, 16:09 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: 

  • Today, the FDA published the FDA Voices: "Accelerating Rare disease Cures (ARC) Program Emerges as a Conduit for Empowering Rare Disease Stakeholders," by Kerry Jo Lee, M.D., Associate Director for Rare Diseases, Rare Diseases Team, Division of Rare Diseases and Medical Devices, Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. The ARC Program strives to increase the number of treatments by promoting innovative scientific design, providing a deeper understanding of regulatory policies, and engaging with patients and their advocates, and other rare disease stakeholders.

  • On Monday, the FDA announced that Guidance for Industry (GFI) #263 has been fully implemented and all affected animal drug sponsors opted to either voluntarily change the approved marketing status of certain medically important antimicrobial drugs for animals from over-the-counter (OTC) to prescription (Rx) or to voluntarily withdraw approval of their affected OTC animal drug applications. As a result, all products affected by GFI #263 that enter the marketplace will now have prescription labels. Animal owners and caretakers will still have access to appropriate antimicrobials to address animal health issues by consulting with a licensed veterinarian. The successful implementation of GFI #263 is an encouraging demonstration of the commitment of animal drug sponsors and veterinarians to support the judicious use of antimicrobials in animals.

  • On Friday, the FDA authorized for marketing Futura Medical Developments Limited's Eroxon (MED3000), a non-medicated hydro-alcoholic gel indicated for treatment of erectile dysfunction in adult males aged 22 years and over. Upon application, the volatile components of the formulation (alcohol and water) evaporate to create a rapid, localized cooling effect on the glans penis followed by a recovering slower warming effect. This stimulates the nerve endings leading to tumescence and erection. This authorization marks the first over-the-counter gel intended to treat erectile dysfunction.

  • On Thursday, the FDA hosted its fourth Online Controlled Substances Summit, "Reducing the Availability of Controlled Substances Online." Addressing the illegal availability of opioids and other controlled substances online is an integral part of FDA's overall efforts to protect the public, including youth, from harm associated with drugs that have abuse potential. The proliferation of prescription drugs being sold through unsafe websites and social media platforms presents unique challenges for regulators, law enforcement, parents, policy makers, and others working to preventing these dangerous products from reaching and harming the American public. Summit attendees from the public and private sector - including those from the internet ecosystem, academia, and regulatory organizations - discussed these challenges and ways to develop strategic and effective solutions.

  • On Thursday, June 15, at 2:30 pm ET, the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence will host Conversations on Cancer - National Black Family Cancer Awareness Week, Engaging the Generations, an online public panel discussion kicking off National Black Family Cancer Awareness Week, June 15-21, 2023, which begins annually on the Thursday before the Federal Juneteenth Holiday. The mission is to increase cancer awareness, increase cancer equity, reduce morbidity and mortality, and prevent unnecessary cancer burden on families in the most vulnerable populations.

 Additional Resources: 

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products. 

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

FDA Roundup: June 9, 2023

FDA Permits Marketing of First COVID-19 At-Home Test Using Traditional Premarket Review Process

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.