FDA Roundup: March 1, 2024

Today, the FDA issued a letter of enforcement discretion for certain qualified health claims regarding the consumption of yogurt and the reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The letter states that the FDA does not intend to object to the use of these claims, provided that they are worded so they do not mislead consumers and that other factors for the use of the claim are met. The FDA responded to a qualified health claim petition submitted on behalf of Danone North America.





Today, the FDA published the FDA Voices: "FDA Works to Make Informed Consent Easier to Understand," by Patrizia Cavazzoni , M.D., director, Center for Drug Research and Evaluation and Hilary Marston , M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer. The FDA and the Office for Human Research Protections have published a draft guidance titled "Key Information and Facilitating Understanding in Informed Consent." This draft guidance provides research sponsors, investigators, and institutional review boards with recommendations on how to implement two proposed requirements in the FDA proposed rule, "Protection of Human Subjects and Institutional Review Boards" and the corresponding current requirements under the revised Common Rule, including that: informed consent begins with key information about the research presented in a clear and concise manner; and, informed consent as a whole be presented in a way that facilitates understanding of the reasons why someone might or might not want to participate in the research.





On Thursday, the FDA published the FDA Voices: "FDA Helps to Deliver Meaningful Advances for Rare Disease Patients," by FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf , M.D., and Sandy Retzky , D.O., J.D., M.P.H., director, Office of Orphan Products Development. Advancing the understanding of rare diseases and innovative tools to support product development is part of the FDA's commitment to promoting safe, effective treatment options for patients. We strive to help include patient experience into development programs for all medical products, and we consider the patient experience, as appropriate, when we review the safety and efficacy of these products.





On Thursday, the FDA approved the Boston Scientific Corporation's premarket approval application for the AGENT Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Catheter (AGENT DCB). This first of a kind, breakthrough-designated drug coated balloon is intended to be used in adult patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in certain coronary arteries and lesions for the purpose of improving myocardial perfusion when treating in-stent restenosis, a condition where a diseased artery previously treated with a stent becomes diseased again and restricts normal blood flow. The balloon catheter, which is typically inserted through the femoral artery (artery in the thigh), is guided by the physician to the coronary where it opens the diseased artery and restores blood flow while simultaneously delivering the drug Paclitaxel, which helps prevent future restenosis.





On Thursday, the FDA alerted patients, caregivers, and health care providers about a higher-than-expected risk of device failure with the Hintermann Series H3 Total Ankle Replacement (TAR) system manufactured by DT MedTech LLC. The FDA is evaluating interim post-approval study (PAS) results for the Hintermann Series H3 TAR system and other real-world data. For patients with the Hintermann Series H3 TAR system, the results suggest a higher rate of failure, specifically, additional surgery (removals or revisions of metal components, at least 16.1%) associated with the implanted device compared with the rate in the premarket clinical studies (9.9%).





On Thursday, the FDA updated the advisory for the Investigation of Elevated Lead & Chromium Levels in Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches to share that after additional analysis of the cinnamon collected from the manufacturer in Ecuador (Austrofoods), the FDA has confirmed that the lead and chromium previously detected in the cinnamon are from lead chromate. Historically, lead chromate has been illegally added to certain spices to increase their weight and enhance their color, which increases the monetary value of the adulterated spices. The FDA's leading hypothesis remains that this was likely an act of economically motivated adulteration.





On Wednesday, the FDA issued a safety communication to inform patients and health care providers about the potential risk of serious complications with the use of Hologic BioZorb Marker and BioZorb LP Marker devices in breast tissue. The BioZorb Marker and BioZorb LP Marker are devices implanted in soft tissue, including breast tissue, where the site needs to be marked for future medical procedures, such as radiation for breast cancer treatment. The FDA has received reports and is aware of published literature describing serious adverse events in patients who were implanted with the BioZorb Marker or BioZorb LP Marker devices in the breast tissue.





On Wednesday, the FDA announced a virtual public workshop titled Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) Expansion that will be held on Weds., April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET . The purpose of this workshop is for the FDA to engage with stakeholders about potentially expanding the ASCA program, which is designed to streamline conformity assessment aspects of medical device regulatory review.





On Monday, the FDA published a Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Conversation highlighting how the center helps ensure the dosage range of narrow therapeutic index (NTI) drugs falls within a safe and effective therapeutic window for patients. The experts also discuss the specific challenges and opportunities in developing NTI generic drugs.

