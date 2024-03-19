FDA Roundup: March 19, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA provided an update on our evaluation of quality and performance issues related to plastic syringes made in China , and announced additional recommendations and actions the FDA is taking to address these issues. The FDA issued warning letters to three entities that describe violations related to the sale and distribution of unauthorized plastic syringes made in China that have not been cleared or approved by the FDA for sale or distribution in the U.S. The FDA expects these entities to fully address the violations described in the warning letters and will take additional steps as appropriate. We remain concerned that certain syringes manufactured in China may not provide consistent and adequate quality or performance, and our evaluation is ongoing. This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to keep the public informed as new or additional information becomes available.





Since 2017, NextGen has been a way for regulated industry to communicate with the FDA, including submitting information on shortages, discontinuations, and anticipated supply disruptions. Non-industry stakeholders without a NextGen account previously reported information about potential shortages to the FDA's Drug Shortages Staff by email. The new public portal allows anyone to submit shortage information through an online form directly into NextGen.



