FDA Roundup: October 15, 2024

Today, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) released the 2024 Accelerating Rare disease Cures (ARC) Program Annual Report. Since its launch in 2022, CDER's ARC Program has become a key resource for the rare disease community and a driver of innovation in rare disease drug treatments. Having built a strong foundation, the ARC Program is enthusiastic about the upcoming year as it continues to strengthen collaboration to accomplish even more progress in rare disease drug development.

To learn more about the ARC Program, its accomplishments in 2024, and the future outlook of the program, please visit Accelerating Rare disease Cures (ARC) Program Annual Report: Driving Innovation through Scientific and Regulatory Advancement.

Today, the FDA reminded consumers in It's a Good Time to Get Your Flu Vaccine that getting vaccinated in the fall can lower your chances of getting the flu. The Flu is a serious disease, caused by influenza viruses, that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Haven't had your flu shot yet? It's not too late. Every flu season is different. Your best defense against the flu is to get a vaccine every year.





On Friday, the FDA announced a free public webinar, Informed Consent – More than Just Another Document to Sign?, that will be held from 2-3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 8, 2024 . During this webinar, FDA speakers will discuss expectations around informed consent and how informed consent materials can be improved so that they are more understandable. Registration is required, and registrants can submit questions upon registration and during the event.

