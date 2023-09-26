FDA Roundup: September 26, 2023

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

26 Sep, 2023, 15:17 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency: 

  • Today, the FDA issued the final guidance Cybersecurity in Medical Devices: Quality System Considerations and Content of Premarket Submissions. This guidance provides recommendations on medical device cybersecurity considerations and what information to include in premarket submissions. The guidance replaces the FDA's guidance Content of Premarket Submissions for Management of Cybersecurity in Medical Devices, issued on October 2, 2014. The increased integration of wireless devices, electronic exchange of medical device-related information, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities and incidents, highlight the importance of having stronger cybersecurity measures. On November 2, 2023, the FDA will host a webinar for industry and other stakeholders interested in learning more about this guidance.
      
  • Today, the FDA published the Treating Migraines: Ways to Fight the Pain with Medication Consumer Update. Thought there was no hope for treating your migraine headaches? Don't give up. There are many FDA-approved medicines to reduce migraine pain and symptoms.
      
  • On Monday, the FDA released draft Guidance for Industry (GFI) #273, to provide recommendations on how sponsors of approved medically important antimicrobial animal drugs used in medicated feed of food-producing animals may voluntarily establish a defined duration of use for indications that currently lack a defined duration of use. Revising antimicrobial drug labeling to better target when and for how long a drug may be used to treat, control, or prevent the disease(s) for which the product is indicated provides for the effective use of these products while minimizing the extent of antimicrobial drug exposure. Public comments on the draft guidance should be submitted by December 26, 2023 to ensure they are considered before FDA begins work on the final guidance.
      
  • On Friday, the FDA and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA announced a public meeting on October 4 titled, "Mitigating Risks from Human Xylazine Exposure". This public meeting will explore real-world experiences and scientific evidence on emerging data trends for human xylazine exposure and examine concrete strategies for drug development and clinical research that directly supports the mitigation and reduction of risks associated with human exposure to xylazine.

 Additional Resources: 

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products. 

 

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

FDA Draft Guidance Could Result in Safer Food Options for People with Allergies to Sesame, Other Food Allergens

FDA Roundup: September 22, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.