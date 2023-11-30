FDA Safety Communication Does Not Impact BD Syringes

Company Committed to Support U.S. Health Care Needs

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety Communication on evaluation of certain plastic syringes:

Eric Borin, president of BD Medication Delivery Solutions said, "The FDA safety notice does not apply to any BD syringes. Essentially all plastic syringes BD provides to the U.S. health care system are manufactured in the United States in Nebraska and Connecticut. BD remains committed to supporting the U.S. health care system and is ready to increase production to help supply those providers who currently purchase syringes impacted by the FDA communication.

"Ensuring the safety and quality of our products is the top priority at BD. We have been supporting health care needs with needles and syringes since the inception of our company in 1897 and have provided these products to the U.S. health care system through two world wars, the Polio vaccination trials and multiple pandemics — most recently manufacturing 2 billion additional syringes for COVID-19 vaccinations. BD stands ready to deploy our capacity to support the U.S. health care system and patients."

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

