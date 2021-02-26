FDA Statement on Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting

The following is attributed to Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. and Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Feb 26, 2021, 18:50 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Janssen Biotech Inc. COVID-19 Vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization. The agency has also notified our federal partners involved in vaccine allocation and distribution so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: Email or 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

 

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Related Links

http://www.fda.gov

Also from this source

FDA Approves First Treatment for Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency...

FDA Authorizes Marketing of Novel Device to Help Protect...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics