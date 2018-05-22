FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

"If approved, Zynquista would be the first oral antidiabetic drug approved in the U.S. for use by adults with type 1 diabetes, in combination with insulin." says Jorge Insuasty, Senior-Vice President, Global Head of Development, Sanofi. "We look forward to working with the FDA through the review process with a view towards bringing this investigational medicine to adults with type 1 diabetes in the U.S."

Developed in partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zynquista is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of SGLT-1 and SGLT-2, proteins that influence how the intestines and kidneys absorb and eliminate sugar (glucose) resulting in improved glucose control and additional clinical benefits.

"After decades of little change and innovation, the treatment of type 1 diabetes has begun to shift significantly and, if approved, our dual SGLT-1 and SGLT-2 inhibitor, Zynquista, would be the first approved oral therapy used in combination with insulin to improve glycemic control and patient outcomes for adults in the United States who are living with type 1 diabetes," said Pablo Lapuerta, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer, Lexicon. "The acceptance of the NDA filing moves us closer to providing a meaningful option for people with type 1 diabetes and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA during the review process."

The FDA New Drug Application for sotagliflozin is based on data from the inTandem clinical trial program which includes three Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Zynquista in approximately 3,000 adults with inadequately controlled type 1 diabetes.1–3 The safety and efficacy data have not yet been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

The target FDA action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is anticipated to be March 22, 2019. Sanofi also submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency earlier this year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NYSE: SNY) is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon (NASDAQ: LXRX) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for patients with serious, chronic conditions. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists have studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes over the last 20 years and have identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development in diabetes and metabolism and neuropathic pain. For additional information please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the potential marketing approvals for the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data relating to the product ,decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve the product as well as their decisions regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product if approved will be commercially successful, , risks associated with intellectual property, future litigation, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Lexicon Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to Lexicon's and Sanofi's clinical development of and regulatory filings for Zynquista (sotagliflozin) and the potential therapeutic and commercial potential of Zynquista. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to Lexicon's growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the risk that the FDA and other regulatory authorities may not grant regulatory approval of Zynquista in accordance with Lexicon's currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the risk that such regulatory approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on the approved use of Zynquista. As a result, Zynquista may never be successfully commercialized. Other risks include Lexicon's ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of LX2761, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under "Risk Factors" in Lexicon's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

