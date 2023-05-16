FDB Celebrates Being Named IndyStar Top Workplace for 7th Consecutive Year

Employees credit a shared vision for a healthier world

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2023 in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces awards program. This is the seventh consecutive year the company has been recognized with the award.

FDB is one of just 123 companies and organizations of all sizes across a 23-county region in central Indiana selected by The Indianapolis Star as Top Workplaces for 2023. While headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., FDB also has offices in Indianapolis, Ind., in addition to Durham, N.C., the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. FDB employees rated the company highly on 15 employee engagement culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection. FDB employees credited the opportunity to help improve patient care and safety by delivering the next generation of medication decision support to healthcare organizations as a primary benefit of working with FDB.

"We are honored to receive this recognition once again as it reflects the dedication of our employees to our shared vision for a healthier world through the power of medical knowledge," said FDB president Bob Katter. "Our employees are driven to innovate and improve medication safety and the clinician experience, and it is their hard work and commitment that make FDB a great place to work."

The FDB team, which includes highly credentialed clinicians and knowledge specialists, is working together to advance medication decision support to better equip clinicians with the data they need to help ensure medication safety and better outcomes for patients.

FDB solutions are helping hospitals and health systems optimize medication decision support to amplify medication safety alerts that are more relevant to the patient at hand while decreasing overall alert volume through a patient-centric approach. FDB's PatientFirst™ approach lessens the burden of over-alerting that clinicians face and improves medication decision-making.

This year, FDB also extended the benefits of its PatientFirst approach to retail pharmacies with the launch of a new cloud-based solution that introduces a smarter holistic approach to clinical guidance for medication safety risks. FDB Navigo™ reduces the number of medication safety alerts pharmacists must respond to by delivering consolidated, patient-centered, and risk-based notifications at the right time in the pharmacist's workflow. This gives pharmacists back more time to spend caring for their patients.

FDB employees also marked the 1st anniversary of FDB Vela™, a new cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, pharmacies, and hubs. Among other advancements, FDB Vela eliminates paper-based processes and lengthy delays associated with specialty drug fulfillment. This reduces frustration for all involved while improving prescriber efficiency and increasing patient adherence to their medication schedules.

FDB, a Hearst Health company, has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its more than 45-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and to its core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, teamwork, and creativity.

