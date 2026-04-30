FDB Launches Gravimetric Content to Strengthen Safety and Accuracy in IV Medication Compounding

New module applies NDC-level drug density data to help health systems detect compounding discrepancies earlier

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, today announced the launch of its new gravimetric module, designed to help pharmacies improve the safety, accuracy, and efficiency of sterile compounding workflows for high-risk, high-cost medications.

The FDB Gravimetric Drug Density Module is a new clinical module contained within FDB MedKnowledge®, the healthcare industry's most widely integrated drug database used by clinicians to make better medication decisions at the point of care. FDB MedKnowledge combines descriptive drug information, unique identifiers, and pricing data with an extensive array of clinical decision support modules to help pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other medical professionals avoid medication errors, prevent adverse drug events, reduce drug-related expenses, and improve the quality of patient care.

The FDB Gravimetric Drug Density Module delivers normalized drug density data at the National Drug Code (NDC) level to support gravimetric verification during infusion medication preparation. By enabling clinical systems to calculate expected weights for compounded preparations and compare them against measured values, the module provides an additional layer of validation beyond traditional visual and volumetric checks. This capability is especially critical for high-risk, high-cost oncology therapies where minor deviations in dose can have significant clinical consequences.

"Health systems are looking for practical ways to advance pharmacy safety while supporting staff efficiency and compounding scalability," said Chirag Patel, PharmD, MBA, director of product management at FDB. "Our new gravimetric content module extends FDB's medication knowledge into critical infusion workflows where accuracy, consistency, and trust matter every time a dose is prepared."

Higher Detection of Preparation Errors

Clinical evidence supports the value of gravimetric preparation in identifying compounding discrepancies that may otherwise go undetected. In a peer-reviewed study published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, gravimetric verification increased detection of compounding errors by nearly 90-fold, identifying discrepancies in more than 40% of preparations compared with less than 1% using traditional methods. The study also found that pharmacy staff perceived gravimetric workflows as the safest and most accurate approach to producing compounded sterile products.

This evidence reinforces the role of weight-based verification as a critical safeguard for high-risk inpatient medications, particularly in complex, high-volume pharmacy environments.

Overcoming Safety and Workflow Challenges

Manual IV compounding verification relies heavily on visual inspection and volumetric measurement, which can be time-intensive. Traditional visual verification requires pharmacists to suit up in full cleanroom personal protective equipment and enter the sterile IV compounding area to conduct in-person checks alongside technicians.

Conversely, gravimetric workflows support verification through captured weight measurements and images that can be reviewed outside the cleanroom while maintaining accuracy and documentation, helping pharmacies identify discrepancies early in the process.

The FDB Gravimetric Drug Density Module supports this approach by providing curated, maintained drug-density data that health systems would otherwise need to source, calculate, and manage internally. By centralizing this data, FDB helps reduce implementation complexity while supporting consistent, repeatable verification practices across pharmacy operations.

In addition to safety benefits, gravimetric workflows can reduce the need for pharmacists to remain physically present in cleanroom environments for manual checks, allowing them to focus on clinical activities while maintaining oversight through digital verification, audit trails, and alerts.

Integrating Trusted Medication Knowledge

The FDB Gravimetric Drug Density Module is delivered as a premium offering within FDB MedKnowledge and is also available as a standalone data solution for organizations and technology partners that require NDC-level density data independent of a broader medication knowledge platform.

The initial release focuses on injectable antineoplastic medications, with plans to expand coverage over time. The content is designed to support integration with both inpatient and outpatient pharmacy systems that are adopting or expanding sterile gravimetric compounding workflows.

The launch reflects FDB's broader strategy to extend its medication knowledge into emerging areas of clinical and operational need, supporting healthcare organizations as they modernize pharmacy operations and address workforce pressures while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

"Gravimetric verification represents an important step forward in how health systems approach safety and quality in sterile compounding," said Patel. "By delivering trusted, NDC-level density data that is ready for use at scale, FDB is helping pharmacies reduce manual burden, strengthen safeguards for high-risk medications, and move toward more automated, reliable workflows."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) delivers clinically robust, workflow-integrated drug knowledge that is intuitive, patient-specific, and actionable, enabling more precise medication decisions at the point of care. Trusted for rigorous quality control, deep clinical expertise, and collaborative approach, FDB helps improve patient safety, streamline operations, and enhance health outcomes. FDB's comprehensive drug databases and next-generation medication decision support solutions power healthcare information systems used by the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and beyond, impacting millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies, FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health, elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit https://www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE FDB (First Databank)