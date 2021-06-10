FDB Named Indianapolis Star Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been named a Top Workplace for 2021 in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces awards program. This is the fifth consecutive year FDB has been honored as a Top Workplace in this regional evaluation and the sixth time the company has been recognized with the award.

FDB is one of just 89 companies and organizations of all sizes in central Indiana selected by The Indianapolis Star as Top Workplaces for 2021. While headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., FDB has offices in Indianapolis, Ind., and globally in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India.

The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 employee engagement culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and connection.

This year employees at Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces gave their companies high marks for responding to employees' and customers' concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorees demonstrated flexibility, cooperation, and business strength throughout 2020.

"During this challenging time, Top Workplaces have proven to be beacons of light for organizations, as well as signs of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"FDB is excited to have been selected as an Indianapolis Star Top Workplace for central Indiana for the fifth year in a row," said FDB President Bob Katter. "We thank our employees for their dedication to FDB and to our mission—delivering the world's most trusted drug and medical device knowledge to help healthcare providers make better decisions. This year's award is even more meaningful because it is a testament to our resiliency as a company and to the commitment of our entire FDB team to help each other and our customers successfully meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We've kept our workplace culture vibrant and our motivation high by maintaining the high level of quality of our existing content and solutions, and by adding content specifically focused on COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines," Katter said. "We offered this content at no cost to all healthcare providers, including our customers, during the pandemic."

FDB, a Hearst Health company, has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its more than forty-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and to its core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, teamwork, and creativity.

FDB was also recently named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021. The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program honors healthcare companies nationwide that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. Companies selected for this honor were also evaluated based on an extensive employee survey. A key consideration of employees in assessing their companies for this year's Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare award was also how their companies navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, which reshaped virtually every aspect of the industry from how care is delivered to how employees do their work.

To learn more about careers with FDB, visit: https://careers.hearst.com/fdb .

About FDB (First Databank)

FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

