FDB Recognized by AMIA for Decades-Long Partnership & Contributions to Healthcare Informatics

Joint commitment to advancing healthcare transformation through data-driven clinical decision-making yields better patient care & health policy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today that it has received the Silver Corporate Partner Award presented by the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), the leading professional association for informatics professionals in healthcare. AMIA formally recognized FDB for this award for its generous contributions to the association and to the field of informatics at the AMIA 2023 Annual Symposium in New Orleans today.

Founded in 1988, AMIA's membership includes 5,600 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation's top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy and advancing the field of healthcare informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in healthcare informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics.

Organizations, such as FDB, that strategically partner with AMIA demonstrate that they are industry leaders with valuable content and expertise to share.

"As an AMIA member for more than two decades, FDB has supported the organization in its mission to use informatics to accelerate healthcare's transformation by more efficiently and effectively collecting, analyzing, and applying data directly to improve care decisions," said FDB Senior Vice President of Informatics and Clinical Content Joan Kapusnik-Uner, PharmD. "As informatics enters an exciting and rapidly advancing era that includes emerging technologies such as generative AI, we will continue to support, contribute to, and rely on AMIA to lead the way in this transformation through its trusted science, education, and opportunities for multidisciplinary collaboration."

FDB joined AMIA as a member in 1998. Early contributions from FDB to achieve joint goals include sharing knowledge and expertise on data standardization for electronic health record (EHR) development, specifically for medication-related computerized physician order entry and clinical decision support. Over the years, FDB has continued to participate in and contribute to AMIA-related multidisciplinary conferences, research, and knowledge-sharing opportunities, including being a founding member of its Pharmacoinformatics Workgroup. FDB leaders have presented at AMIA conferences, participated in collaborative studies, reviewed articles for its peer-reviewed publications, and held corporate roundtable meetings, among its many activities.

"Our corporate partners' support enhances AMIA's initiatives, improves member benefits, and helps transform health and healthcare through informatics," said Gretchen Purcell Jackson, MD, PhD, FACS, FACMI, FAMIA, AMIA Board Chair and President, Vice President and Scientific Medical Officer, Intuitive Surgical and Associate Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "We are grateful for FDB's long-term commitment to our association and welcome its continued participation in the coming years to advance pharmacoinformatics research and improve medication information systems to ultimately benefit the practice of healthcare and the health of people worldwide."

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. Please visit us at https://www.fdbhealth.com/ , or follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About AMIA

AMIA, the leading professional association for informatics professionals, is the center of action for 5,600 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation's top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy and advancing the field of informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics.

Media Contact

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for FDB

M: 440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE First Databank