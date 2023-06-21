FDH Aero Receives Outstanding Achievement Award from Crouzet

FDH brand Electro Enterprises recognized for Sales Growth & Best Performance throughout 2022

COMMERCE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has received an award for Sales Growth & Best Performance 2022 from Crouzet Automatismes, a leader in electromechanical and electronic components for aerospace, transportation and other industries. The award was presented at the Paris Air Show.

"We are grateful to receive this recognition from Crouzet and proud to see one of our brands that makes up our new Electronic Products Group awarded for their commitment to excellence," said Mitch Enright, President of FDH EPG and formerly President of Electro Enterprises. "This award further motivates us as we continue striving to provide the highest-quality products and services to our customers in the aerospace, aviation and defense industries."

FDH Aero formally launched its Electronic Products Group (EPG) at the Paris Air Show to underline its strengths in supplying electrical and electronic components to the aerospace, defense and space end-markets. The formation of EPG underscores FDH's enterprise-wide commitment to simplifying procurement for the aerospace and defense industry. FDH is committed to ensuring swift and easy access to the wide range of essential products and services necessary to keep the industry in flight.

About FDH Aero
FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Inclusive of the acquisition of BJG, FDH Aero now has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

