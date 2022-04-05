FDH Infrastructure Services' CEO, Greg McCray, Inducted into Iowa State University's Electrical & Computer Engineering Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Infrastructure Services (FDH) is proud to announce that Gregory J. McCray, CEO, has been inducted into Iowa State University's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Hall of Fame, a prestigious honor that recognizes the significant contributions of select alumni and faculty. Based on the merit of the individual's work in their chosen field and professional leadership, the award seeks to spotlight those who have made a significant impact through consistent achievement, service, and/or leadership. McCray joins the ranks of previous inductees including Richard K. Richards, who helped form the mathematics behind early digital computing concepts, and Clifford E. Berry, coinventor of the first digital electronic computer.

At the March 31st Hall of Fame award ceremony, Jonathan Wickert, Iowa State University Senior Vice President and Provost, said, "The entire campus is celebrating you and your accomplishments today. This Hall of Fame class represents what we aspire for all of our students. And that is to go out in their own careers and really make a difference; be the innovator, be the entrepreneur, take what you learned on campus and your own initiative, drive, and ideas and change the world in your own way, and you have all done that."

Having grown up in Davenport, Iowa during the civil rights era, McCray persevered in the face of adversity, ignoring outright discouragement from applying to college by his high school counselor to become the first African American to graduate in computer engineering from Iowa State University.

He went on to earn his master's degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Purdue University and completed executive management programs at the University of Illinois, Harvard University, and INSEAD.

"When I entered Iowa State University, I was insecure, lacked confidence, and felt intimidated. But Iowa State delivered an education filled with breadth and depth, and every time I think about what I've done throughout my life, I always remember Iowa State first. My experience there gave me the confidence to realize what I dreamed about as a child, and I'm humbled and honored to receive this award."

McCray has served in management and executive roles throughout his career, including CEO of Access/Google Fiber, Aero Communications Inc., and Antenova, and Chairman and CEO of PipingHot Networks. Other roles include Senior Vice President at Lucent Technologies where he managed the Customer Technical Operations Group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and a member of the board of directors at CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies), where he was chairman of the Cyber Security & Risk Committee.

As CEO of FDH, McCray drives the company's engineering and scientific mission, overseeing the development of groundbreaking nondestructive testing and structural health monitoring solutions that extend the life of critical infrastructure including wind turbines, communications towers, bridges, and other heavy civil structures. In addition, McCray sits on several public company boards, including ADTRAN and DigitalBridge. His leadership endeavors have produced new technologies and patents in digital switching, fiber technology, antennas/RF components, and artificial intelligence.

McCray continues to open doors for a diverse range of professionals in engineering and business and finds working with and supporting others to be the most rewarding aspect of his career. In conferring this distinguished honor on FDH's CEO, Iowa State is ensuring that his life and career can inspire future generations of engineering leaders and innovators.

About FDH Infrastructure Services

FDH Infrastructure Services, LLC, is an engineering, nondestructive investigation, structural health monitoring, and construction services company that supports critical infrastructure markets.

