FDS Amplicare and HealthPlanOne Announce Inaugural Pathway to Medicare Award Winners

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDS Amplicare, which builds industry-leading SaaS technology solutions that strengthen the health of retail pharmacies and their patients, and HealthPlanOne, a leading provider of Medicare enrollment solutions staffed by licensed Medicare advisors who provide exceptional service, today announced the winners of the inaugural Pathway to Medicare Award. FDS Amplicare's Match solution empowers pharmacists to assist their patients in making informed Medicare plan decisions.

In its inaugural year, the Pathway to Medicare Award program reflects FDS Amplicare's and HealthPlanOne's exceptional service values by recognizing 300 locally owned pharmacies that go above and beyond to ensure that their Medicare patients enroll in the plan that best fits their needs and budget.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, there are more than 61M Medicare enrollees in the United States, and many are confused by the complex experience of selecting a Medicare plan that meets their financial and health needs. Each year enrollees often turn to their local community pharmacy for assistance. With tools like Match, FDS Amplicare's Medicare plan comparison tool, and HealthPlanOne's enrollment support, community pharmacists are helping older adults and other Medicare-eligible patients to make important Medicare plan decisions.

"The Annual Enrollment Period can be a very stressful and confusing time for everyone involved," said Paul Stanco, SVP, Product & Partnerships at HealthPlanOne. "At HealthPlanOne, our customers are like family, and we take pride in supporting each and every one. These pharmacies and their staff reflect our values and ensure that their Medicare patients are taken care of by providing them support and resources to evaluate plan options that best fit their budget and personal needs."

"Without the assistance of these pharmacies, it is unclear how many patients would ever obtain the proper coverage," added Nathan Shanor, VP, General Manager at FDS Amplicare. "Our goal with the Pathway to Medicare Award is to shine a light on the great work community pharmacies do to help patients navigate difficult decisions, treating each with the care they deserve. Our pharmacies secure patient retention by ensuring patient satisfaction, which is key to their business."

Award winners were determined using a formula that measured the ratio of Medicare-eligible patients a pharmacy assisted with healthcare plan selection during the Annual Enrollment Period, to the total number of Medicare-eligible patients for that pharmacy.

For the full list of award winners, click here.

About HealthPlanOne

HealthPlanOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization. HealthPlanOne's mission is to "decomplexify" Medicare for customers across the country to match each customer with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne's highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With nine locations across the country, HealthPlanOne serves consumers in every state. For more information, visit HealthPlanOne.com.

About FDS Amplicare

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. FDS Amplicare was recently acquired by Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. FDS Amplicare is now part of EnlivenHealth™, the Omnicell division that builds digital technology solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. Read more about FDS Amplicare at FDSAmplicare.com.

