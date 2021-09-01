FDS Amplicare Announces New Vaccine Registry Reporting & Querying Capabilities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FDS Amplicare announced a new vaccine registry and querying capabilities, enabling users to more easily submit patient vaccination information to required state registries. The new software add-on streamlines the overall vaccination process and moves important patient information into the hands of vaccine administrators more quickly and efficiently and better enabling community pharmacists — especially in rural and underserved areas — to deliver life-saving vaccines.

In the past, pharmacists were required to visit a separate online portal to submit a patient's vaccination information to the appropriate state registry. The new vaccine registry add-on allows them to submit information directly from FDS Amplicare's platform. Streamlining this process not only saves the pharmacist time; it also improves the accuracy of patient records by ensuring the process can be easily and quickly completed at the time and point of service.

"Community pharmacies will play a leading role in vaccinating the country during the upcoming flu season," said Jason Ausili, Pharm.D., Chief Clinical Officer for FDS Amplicare. "We are excited to offer the nation's most accessible health care providers another lever that will help them scale vaccination operations and reach more people in the coming months."

The vaccine registry add-on also adds helpful querying capabilities in most state immunization information systems (IIS), enabling pharmacists to quickly see a patient's vaccination history within a particular IIS jurisdiction. In many cases, it also provides a vaccination forecast based on guidelines set by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). As individuals begin receiving their third COVID-19 vaccine dose this fall, the new feature allows pharmacies to query their state registries to see which of their patients are eligible for the vaccine.

"Having one less platform to navigate every day helps streamline the overall vaccination process," said Mark McCurdy, RPh, owner of Mark's Pharmacy in Cambridge, Nebraska and an FDS Amplicare client. "By coupling vaccination reporting and querying with the clinical documentation process, we are able to save time that can be reinvested in delivering more vaccinations."

At the beginning of the pandemic, FDS Amplicare helped pharmacies boost their clinical care services (including testing and vaccinations) by offering new medical billing and clinical documentation solutions. This latest add-on provides another means of saving time and resources to put toward vaccination efforts and other clinical care.

For more information about FDS Amplicare, visit www.fdsamplicare.com.

About FDS Amplicare

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. Read more about FDS Amplicare at fdsamplicare.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE FDS Amplicare

Related Links

https://fds.amplicare.com/

