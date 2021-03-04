FDS and Amplicare Announce New Name Following 2020 Merger

FT. WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FDS, a pharmacy software solutions company, and Amplicare, its sister company since their merger in Sept. 2020, announced a new brand; FDS Amplicare. The new brand embodies the collective strength the organization offers pharmacies and patients through its suite of software solutions.

Together, FDS Amplicare has more than 30 years of experience in delivering pharmacy software solutions ranging from claims reconciliation and medical billing, to business intelligence, patient communications, and Medicare plan selection. By combining proven technologies and pharmacy clinical and financial expertise, these solutions help pharmacies (and their patients) save time and money while delivering quality patient care.

"The FDS Amplicare team's passion and expertise are unmatched. Our combined portfolio of solutions enables our partner pharmacies to evolve and deliver clinically focused services as a New Era pharmacy," said Adam McMullin, FDS Amplicare CEO. "Pharmacists are the cornerstone of community health, and we are dedicated to delivering tools and solutions that ensure their continued success and improve the health of the communities they serve."

"The FDS and Amplicare merger was the perfect blend of complementary solutions specifically designed to help independent pharmacies," added Tracie Heyrman, Vice President, Preferred Partners, for American Associated Pharmacies. "The new organization joined two forward-thinking companies that truly have the pharmacy's best interests at heart."

As leaders in pharmacy software solutions, FDS Amplicare is dedicated to improving patient care and fostering stronger ties between pharmacies and their communities. By joining FDS' and Amplicare's unique suites of products, the merger created a complementary and powerful new solution set enabling pharmacists and pharmacies to fully evolve to clinically focused New Era pharmacies that are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive pharmacy and medical services.

To learn more about FDS Amplicare, visit www.FDSrx.com or www.Amplicare.com.

About FDS Amplicare:

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities.

Contact:

Kim Warth

(303) 918-9205

[email protected]

SOURCE FDS

Related Links

http://www.fdsrx.com

