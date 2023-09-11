FE BATTERY METALS INTERSECTS MULTIPLE LITHIUM PEGMATITE ZONES IN MOST RECENT DRILLING AT THE AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

News provided by

First Energy Metals Limited

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC23-63 from the current 2023 drill program at its flagship Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada.

Drill hole LC23-63 was drilled at the main Augustus zone. In total, the drill hole intersected six separate lithium bearing zones, which, in total, have a composite length of 38.48 meters (see Highlights for individual zones).

New sampling of the host, or 'wallrock' in contact with the pegmatite bodies was found to contain lithium mineralization and that there is an observed correlation with higher lithium (Li), cesium (Cs), and rubidium (Rb) values to higher nickel and chromium values in these rocks.

Understanding the degree of the host rock mineralization could provide a useful guide for further exploration and resource building work at the project. If the host rock has been mineralizaed, likely by hydrothermal fluids, it may lead to a significant increase in potential lithium resource at the project. These lithium exomorphic halos are documented to extend from 2-5 m or more in the country rock in other lithium-pegmatite occurrences.

Highlights (See Table 1 for details)
  • Lithium pegmatite #1 intersected intersected a 3.88 meter zone with 0.37% Li2O at 115.49 m drilled depth. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) in the range of 35 to 370 parts per million (ppm), cesium (Cs) 11.4 to 2070 ppm, niobium (Nb) 30 to 81.2 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 24.7 to 113 ppm.
  • Lithium pegmatite #2 intersected intersected a 8 meter wide zone with 1.0% Li2O at 179.7 m drilled depth, including a 4 m section of 1.61% Li2O at 181.5 m. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be in the range of 10 to 444 ppm, Cs 15.1 to 489 ppm, Nb 7.4 to 105.5 ppm, and Ta 3.4 to 96.1 ppm.
  • Lithium pegmatite #3 intersected a 2.8 meter zone with 0.3% Li2O at 199 m drilled depth. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be in the range of less than (<) 3 to 180 ppm, Cs 4.9 to 298 ppm, Nb 5.9 to 93.1 ppm, and Ta 1.8 to 128 ppm.
  • Lithium pegmatite #4 intersected intersected a 5.4 meter zone with 0.75% Li2O at 214 m drilled depth including a one meter section of 2.21% Li2O at 216 m. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be in the range of 9 to 314 ppm, Cs 36.7 to 185 ppm, Nb 6.3 to 73.4 ppm, and Ta 1 to 86.1 ppm.
  • Lithium pegmatite #5 intersected intersected a 8 meter zone with 0.69% Li2O at 226.6 m drilled depth, including a 3.1 m section with 1.23% Li2O at 229.4 m. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be in the range of <3 to 451 ppm, Cs 36.7 to 185 ppm, Nb 6.3 to 73.4 ppm, and Ta 1 to 86.1 ppm.
  • Lithium pegmatite #6 intersected intersected a 10.4 meter zone with 0.69% Li2O at 271.6 m drilled depth, including a one meter section of 1.32% Li2O at 274.6 m, and a 4 m section of 1.09% Li2O at 276.6 m. In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals such as Be in the range of <3 to 451 ppm, Cs 36.7 to 185 ppm, Nb 6.3 to 73.4 ppm, and Ta 1 to 86.1 ppm.

Drill hole LC23-63 was drilled at location 5367789.854N, 287162.594E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 52.6 degrees and dip -47.12 with a drilled depth of 308.35 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone. All reported widths are drilled widths and have not been converted into true width.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of FE Battery Metals stated that, "The Augustus main zone has returned solid results at every stage of exploration. Along with the mineralized swarm of pegmatites, we are excited about the discovery of high lithium, cesium and rubidium values in the wallrock hosting the pegmatites. This factor can change our exploration strategy and will need more assays. If successful this will add to the potential resource footprint."

The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. A core shack is built at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) for lithium and 1E-Ag - Ag Aqua Regia - ICP-OES package for silver. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FE BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC23-63 Highlights

Analyte Symbol

Depth

Depth

Total
Width

Li

Li2O

Be

Cr

Cs

Fe

Nb

Nd

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

From

To

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit

m

m

m

15

3

30

0.1

0.05

2.4

0.4

10

0

0.2

Analysis Method


FUS-Na2O2

Lithium Pegmatite # 1

1158489

115.49

116.55

1.06

3,160

0.68

60

1880

2070

5.39

30.6

1.4

730

4,620

24.7

1158491

116.55

117.5

0.95

28

0.01

345

< 30

13.4

0.27

81.2

< 0.4

< 10

8

126

1158492

117.5

118.37

0.87

26

0.01

370

30

11.4

0.31

70.6

0.5

< 10

7

113

1158493

118.37

119.37

1

3,250

0.70

35

1590

1590

4.74

30

0.6

850

4,440

28.1

 Total width /
average

115.49

119.37

3.88

1,714

0.37








Lithium Pegmatite #2

1158494

179.7

180.63

0.93

610

0.13

10

1990

489

6.74

7.4

1.8

1,340

1,040

3.4

1158495

180.63

181.5

0.87

3,140

0.68

196

70

56.3

0.6

78

1.2

< 10

848

75.2

1158496

181.5

182.5

1

12,000

2.58

185

50

56.9

0.67

67.8

1

< 10

1,460

66.1

1158497

182.5

183.5

1

7,140

1.54

146

40

57.1

0.4

74.6

0.6

< 10

2,080

58.1

1158498

183.5

184.5

1

3,950

0.85

138

50

15.4

0.42

105.5

1.7

< 10

265

61.1

1158499

184.5

185.5

1

6,880

1.48

163

30

15.1

0.47

90.3

1.1

< 10

219

70.3

Including

181.5

185.5

4

1.61








1158501

185.5

186

0.5

4,230

0.91

444

< 30

31.6

0.47

92.1

2

< 10

343

94.5

1158502

186

186.7

0.7

1,300

0.28

180

30

26

0.48

80.4

1.5

20

322

96.1

1158503

186.7

187.7

1

830

0.18

29

1810

478

6.5

7.9

0.8

1,190

1,130

5.2

Total width /
average

179.7

187.7

 

8

4,641

1.00








Lithium Pegmatite #3

1158504

199

199.88

0.88

1,110

0.24

119

1330

298

6.33

22.5

3.4

800

835

19.7

1158505

199.88

200.4

0.52

1,290

0.28

98

40

20.9

0.42

71.3

1.1

20

95

97.7

1158506

200.4

201.1

0.7

3,230

0.69

180

30

12.9

0.37

93.1

1.2

< 10

25

128

1158507

201.1

201.8

0.7

200

0.04

< 3

210

4.9

8.34

5.9

11.7

130

44

1.8

 Total width /
average

199

201.8

2.8

1,446

0.31








Lithium Pegmatite #4

1158508

214

215

1

618

0.13

6

120

36.7

5.53

6.3

12.8

100

150

1

1158509

215

216

1

3,710

0.80

193

60

44.2

1.41

55.9

3.3

20

494

68

1158511 (Including)

216

217

1

10,300

2.21

314

40

37.1

0.51

79

0.8

< 10

293

86.1

1158512

217

218

1

2,500

0.54

181

60

146

1.72

54.4

3.4

20

995

76.3

1158513

218

218.6

0.6

1,270

0.27

143

90

185

2.17

73.4

6.6

30

1,180

81.5

1158514

218.6

219.4

0.8

1,060

0.23

9

130

36.7

5.28

12.2

21.6

90

175

6.2

 Total width /
average

214

219.4

5.4

3,470

0.75








Lithium Pegmatite #5

1158515

226.6

227.4

0.8

2,990

0.64

< 3

170

155

5.38

11.7

41.6

120

582

1

1158516

227.4

228.4

1

2,380

0.51

451

40

34.3

0.5

80

1.3

< 10

313

61.9

1158517

228.4

229.4

1

1,420

0.31

295

40

24.2

0.44

78.9

1.1

< 10

189

57.6

1158518

229.4

230.4

1

6,640

1.43

230

50

35.8

0.5

72.8

1.1

< 10

431

58.3

1158519

230.4

231.4

1

5,920

1.27

182

40

34.1

0.52

80.9

1.9

< 10

679

59.2

1158521

231.4

232.5

1.1

4,540

0.98

255

40

33.9

0.49

69.8

1

< 10

553

51.2

Including

229.4

232.5

3.1

1.23








1158522

232.5

233.6

1.1

383

0.08

269

40

19.1

0.45

79.7

1.8

< 10

276

70.5

1158523

233.6

234.6

1

1,660

0.36

13

180

157

5.59

18.6

45.1

120

948

3.9

226.6

234.6

8

3,228

0.69








Lithium Pegmatite #6

1158524

271.6

272.6

1

1,680

0.36

< 3

130

49.4

5.32

6.2

13

90

204

1

1158525

272.6

273.6

1

1,160

0.25

82

30

48

0.55

70.9

0.9

< 10

1,550

68.4

1158526

273.6

274.6

1

1,120

0.24

245

40

84.1

0.67

103.9

2.5

< 10

3,000

42.4

1158527 (Including)

274.6

275.6

1

6,130

1.32

258

50

47.1

0.58

107.2

1.3

< 10

1,020

63.3

1158528

275.6

276.6

1

1,100

0.24

155

30

66.9

0.64

109.7

1.4

< 10

2,370

63.6

1158529

276.6

277.6

1

5,120

1.10

266

30

75.4

0.76

100.6

1.1

< 10

2,380

81.1

1158531

277.6

278.6

1

4,310

0.93

183

40

85.2

0.47

58.9

1.3

< 10

2,570

44.5

1158532

278.6

279.6

1

5,280

1.14

132

40

124

0.4

38.3

0.5

< 10

3,490

43.1

1158533

279.6

280.6

1

5,590

1.20

209

40

53.4

0.49

84.2

1.8

< 10

1,260

87.3

1158534

280.6

281.06

0.46

356

0.08

437

40

32.8

0.35

99.9

1.4

< 10

204

77.4

1158535

281.06

282

0.94

1,810

0.39

7

110

54.9

4.26

6.9

12.3

80

331

1

Total width /
average

271.6

282

10.4

3,207

0.69








SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.