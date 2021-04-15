FE International 12th-fastest growing financial services company in 2021

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International is proud to announce that it has been named to The Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row. FE came in at No. 12 in the financial services category and ranked No. 304 overall.

Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were recognized.

"It is an honor to be ranked two years in a row alongside so many prestigious and innovative companies," said FE CEO Thomas Smale. "Our ranking both overall and as the twelfth fastest growing company in the financial services sector is reflective of our unwavering devotion to excellence and our data-led, customer-centric approach to business."

In addition to being an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, where FE boasts a 94.1% success rate across 1,000+ acquisitions, the firm is also the preeminent valuation thought leader. FE produces industry-leading pieces such as the Technology M&A: 2021 Outlook report and also runs the trade publication SaaS Mag , the SaaS 1000 list and LTV Conf.

The companies on the 2021 list are ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. As such, the Financial Times says that the ranking "offers a snapshot of the relative strength of companies as they entered the Covid pandemic — and points to those likely to have the resilience to emerge from the crisis in good health."

Indeed, FE has closed numerous eight-figure acquisitions over the past year, and currently represents many more notable businesses at and above that level seeking successful exits.

Similar to the 2020 rankings, the technology sector accounts for 28 percent of the overall list, while financial services accounts for just under 4 percent. Across all sectors, the list provides invaluable insight into the performance of many privately held companies, offering data not usually made available to the public.

The full report, featuring case studies and analysis, will be published online and in the print edition of the Financial Times on April 29, 2021.

Lindsay Patterson

FE International, Inc.

+1 (800) 403 9067

[email protected]

SOURCE FE International

