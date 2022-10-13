FE International Advises on Acquisition of Focus on Force, a Digital Product Business, by K2 University

FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Focus on Force, a Digital Products Business, by K2 University.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2014, Focus on Force specializes in training and certifications across the Salesforce ecosystem. The business offers courses to help students learn cloud computing and prepare them to take certification exams. Since its inception, the company has accumulated a customer list of some of the most reputable names in consulting, banking and accounting.

After building a hugely successful business for the past seven years and with over a decade of expertise in end-to-end Salesforce implementation, the Founder of Focus on Force, Martin Gessner, was approached by a multitude of parties interested in acquiring the business. Ultimately, he decided to engage FE International as an advisor. "FE has been a great partner in the exit process, and joining forces with K2 University will provide us the opportunity to expand the breadth and type of training we can provide to assist everyone from those entering the Salesforce community to experienced professionals. It gives us the network, infrastructure and support we need to be able to take that next big step in our growth, and we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds."

Wahridj Gergian, Managing Director of K2 University, said, "K2 University is delighted to welcome Focus on Force to the K2 group of companies. This collaboration means we can continue to reinforce our position as a developer of talent across the Salesforce ecosystem as well as providing Focus on Force's community an enviable range of training solutions that continue to help people and companies thrive in an era of technical innovation."

"Focus on Force is a market-leading business in its niche, and Martin has done an incredible job of scaling the company to its current size and success. With the Salesforce service market projected to grow even further, Focus on Force is well positioned for the new owner to scale the company and take it to the next level. We're very happy to have been able to work with Martin and the team to achieve a great outcome for both parties," said Founder and CEO of FE International, Thomas Smale.

About Focus on Force

Focus on Force is a market-leading online platform supporting learning and certifications in the Salesforce ecosystem. Since its launch in 2014, Focus on Force has served more than 100,000 individuals and built an A-list network of corporate clients with some of the largest names in consulting, banking and accounting.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

