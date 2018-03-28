FE International Announces Launch of SaaS Magazine

FE, the industry-leading mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm for online businesses, is releasing the biggest quarterly SaaS publication to date in May 2018 at LTV Conf, a gathering of the greatest minds in the world of SaaS. Drawing on expert insights from FE's experience advising on numerous high-profile SaaS transactions, as well as a myriad of guest contributions and interviews from key names in the SaaS space, the publication will be readers' principal resource for running, valuing and building successful SaaS businesses. After FE's extensive content library grew to be the predominant online resource for all things related to SaaS growth and valuation, the FE team is excited to offer SaaS industry context, business insights and market updates, in print.

SaaS Mag will be distributed to a network of tens of thousands of professionals in the SaaS space, offering expert techniques, advice and profiles from owners, advisors and leading commentators in SaaS.

FE CEO Ismael Wrixen states, "SaaS Mag will be the premiere publication for SaaS business owners, executives and entrepreneurs seeking to stay at the cutting edge, learning from thought leaders in the world of SaaS. We are excited to launch the first magazine of its kind, leveraging our decade of experience creating market leading content for the industry."

SaaS Mag will be officially released to the public at LTV Conf 2018 in London, May 10-11. For preferred access to the magazine, interested readers can now visit the SaaS Mag website to join the waiting list for an early copy.

About FE International, Inc.: FE International provides M&A advisory services for mid-market SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses. The company has become the pre-eminent advisor and valuation thought-leader in the industry. FE offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of pre-qualified international investors to drive demand and maximize value for the clients it represents. For more info visit www.feinternational.com.

