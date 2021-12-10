FE International Leads Acquisition Deal Of Verma Farms, A Luxury CBD Health And Wellness Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc ., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Verma Farms, an ultra-high-end health-conscious CBD Brand by a globally focused e-commerce conglomerate.

Founded in 2019, Verma Farms takes a unique and playful approach to CBD with its ever-growing inventory of CBD gummies, oils, dried fruit and topical products. An ultra-luxury product, the company has gained significant market share, particularly in the CBD gummy and pet space.

While only being in business for two years, the Verma Farms has grown to become one of the fastest and most popular CBD brands in America. Verma Farms products are made with high-quality pesticide-free, organic, non-GMO cannabis plants. Plants are then distilled using a process that preserves all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids.

Founder and owner of Verma Farms, AJ Agrawal, will sell his entire interest in the business upon close of the transaction.

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Verma Farms.

"AJ has built an amazing CBD brand that's helping thousands of lives every day, and I look forward to seeing how the brand grows from here," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "It was a pleasure working with the Verma Farms team to ensure a seamless acquisition."

About Verma Farms

Verma Farms is an ultra-high-end CBD lifestyle and wellness brand. The company offers a full collection of CBD products, including gummies, oils, dried fruit, topicals and pet products. The company prides itself on using all quality ingredients that provide the relief people seek when using CBD.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors and institutional relationships. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

