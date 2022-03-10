FE International Leads acquisition of FoxyBae, a category-leading hair care brand, acquired by Boosted Commerce

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Coast-based national beauty brand, FoxyBae , has, since its inception in 2017, built an impressive omnichannel sales engine across their direct-to-consumer site, wholesale accounts, and Amazon. Over the past two years, it has seen revenue grow at a rate of 87%+ while strategically cultivating a devout follower base through a vast network of over 750 influencer and affiliate partners.

Miguel Gauthier, the co-founder of FoxyBae, said, "FE ran a robust and professional process that got us in front of an array of buyers from family offices to corporations and funds. In the end, they were a valued help getting a complicated transaction over the finish line and we're excited to have a partner like Boosted lead FoxyBae into its next chapter."

FoxyBae joins Boosted's portfolio of more than 40 brands in the beauty, health and wellness category.

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of FoxyBae. "It was a pleasure getting to know the FoxyBae team and seeing what they've accomplished in building a household brand. We're enthusiastic about the result and their commencing relationship with Boosted Commerce" said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.

About Boosted Commerce

Boosted Commerce buys, builds, and grows high-quality commerce brands. Through its use of proprietary data and technology, Boosted identifies market opportunities, product trends, and emerging brands. Boosted then fuels rapid growth of its portfolio using its "Boosted Brain" playbook containing more than 1,250 eCommerce operating procedures. Boosted has acquired more than 40 brands, which boast category-leading products distributed across Amazon, Walmart, and other retail channels along with a competitive D2C presence.

About FE International

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

