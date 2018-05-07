"We are very pleased to partner with ANA, one of the world's finest airlines, in support of this very important endeavor," said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer at FEAM. "Given our own established network here in the U.S., along with being headquartered in Miami, FL, a gateway to South America, makes us a natural fit to be ANA's partner for the Americas. We look forward to providing these services to ANA."

FEAM's growing Technical Services brand offers a variety of consulting services to airline operators, lessors, and asset managers. Partnering with ANA is a natural extension of these services.

More about FEAM:

FEAM founded in 1992, is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing comprehensive aircraft maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers flying transport passenger and cargo category aircraft. FEAM employs over 870 aviation professionals and Aircraft Technicians /Line Maintenance Aircraft Engineers throughout the company's growing network of 32 domestic line stations in the United States. FEAM, an FAA 145 Repair Station, holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities.

Learn more at www.feam.aero

Contact:

Scott Diaz

Director of Business Development- Americas

sdiaz@feaircraft.com

Peter Kuan

Director of International Business Development

pkuan@feaircraft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feam-maintenance--engineering-selected-by-all-nippon-airways-to-provide-technical-consulting-services-throughout-the-americas-300643389.html

SOURCE FEAM

Related Links

http://www.feam.aero

