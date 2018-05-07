FEAM Maintenance / Engineering Selected By All Nippon Airways To Provide Technical Consulting Services Throughout The Americas

MIAMI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM Maintenance / Engineering today announces that the U.S.-based MRO has entered into an agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to provide consulting via its Technical Services brand throughout The Americas. The agreement calls for FEAM to provide forward surveillance of potential technical ground handling agents throughout North and South America in support of the Japanese air carrier's current and future route plans. FEAM will leverage its considerable expertise, experience, and industry relationships in identifying capable aircraft maintenance providers and ground handling agents in support of ANA's needs.
"We are very pleased to partner with ANA, one of the world's finest airlines, in support of this very important endeavor," said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer at FEAM. "Given our own established network here in the U.S., along with being headquartered in Miami, FL, a gateway to South America, makes us a natural fit to be ANA's partner for the Americas. We look forward to providing these services to ANA."
FEAM's growing Technical Services brand offers a variety of consulting services to airline operators, lessors, and asset managers. Partnering with ANA is a natural extension of these services.
More about FEAM:
FEAM founded in 1992, is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing comprehensive aircraft maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers flying transport passenger and cargo category aircraft. FEAM employs over 870 aviation professionals and Aircraft Technicians /Line Maintenance Aircraft Engineers throughout the company's growing network of 32 domestic line stations in the United States. FEAM, an FAA 145 Repair Station, holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities.
Learn more at www.feam.aero
Contact:
Scott Diaz
Director of Business Development- Americas
sdiaz@feaircraft.com
Peter Kuan
Director of International Business Development
pkuan@feaircraft.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feam-maintenance--engineering-selected-by-all-nippon-airways-to-provide-technical-consulting-services-throughout-the-americas-300643389.html
SOURCE FEAM
