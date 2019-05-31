FEAM Maintenance/Engineering appoints Chris Stanley as Director of Technical Services

MIAMI, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEAM Maintenance/Engineering proudly announces today that Chris Stanley has been named Director-Technical Services. Mr. Stanley will be heading up the Technical Services brand that includes service offerings such as asset management, consultancy services, airline/leasing company liaison, aircraft delivery/redelivery, and associated ancillary services.

"We are excited to add someone with Chris's experience, industry knowledge, and technical acumen to our organization," said Dan Allawat, Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to the growth of the FEAM Technical Services brand under his leadership."

Stanley's extensive background includes roles in aircraft fleet management, planning, technical reliability, program management, business development, and sales. Most recently he was a Director of Business Development at Barfield, Inc, an Air France/KLM company.

More about FEAM:

FEAM Maintenance / Engineering founded in 1992 is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing aircraft line maintenance services to a variety of domestic and international air carriers flying transport category aircraft. FEAM employs over 800 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians /Line Maintenance Engineers throughout the company's network of 27 domestic line stations. FEAM holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities including being the 1st U.S based MRO to receive Japanese Civil Aeronautics Board (JCAB) line maintenance approval. Learn more at www.feamaero.com

Media Contact:

Scott Diaz

305-871-3758

sdiaz@feaircraft.com

SOURCE FEAM

