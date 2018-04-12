FEAM Signs Line Maintenance Agreement With Airbus To Support FHS-TSP Customers

"FEAM has worked diligently to solidify a strategic partnership with Airbus," said Scott Diaz, Director of Business Development - Americas. "The FEAM Team has performed extraordinarily to ramp up to EASA approved line maintenance handling standards on the A321neoLR enabling a flawless Entry-Into Service for Airbus' FHS-TSP customers."

FEAM will be the first MRO in the US to provide Line Maintenance Engineering on the brand new A321neo Long Range aircraft capable of transatlantic flights. The new locations FEAM will launch for Airbus in 2018 are Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

FEAM founded in 1992, is an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) company providing comprehensive aircraft maintenance services to domestic and international air carriers flying transport passenger and cargo category aircraft. FEAM employs over 800 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians /Line Maintenance Aircraft Engineers throughout the company's growing network of 30 domestic line stations in the United States. FEAM, an FAA 145 Repair Station, holds numerous certifications from global aviation regulatory authorities.

