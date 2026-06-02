Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo Manuel and Wife Desiree Honored Alongside Community-Nominated Educators at Private School Village's Inaugural Celebration, PSV Honors

The 200-person event drew author Anna Malaika Tubbs, actresses Lizzy Mathis, Tia Mowry, Aisha Hinds, and Crystal Lee Brown, Charles King, Founder and CEO of MACRO, and several independent school heads of school — all gathered to celebrate the educators, school communities, parents, and leaders whose daily commitment to belonging is transforming the private school experience for Black and brown students and families.

The afternoon was co-emceed by members of PSV's High School Student Executive Board — a powerful symbol of the organization's impact — who at one point brought the entire audience to its feet in a moment of shared cultural celebration that made belonging visible in real time.

"It is a privilege to attend private school — but doing so can often contribute to feelings of isolation and create an unmet need for socialization. Research shows there is real benefit to building belonging within the school community, not outside of it. PSV exists to close that gap. Together, because of our partnerships with schools and educators like those we recognized at PSV Honors, we hear testimonials daily about the tremendous difference we're making," said Lisa Meyers Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of the seven-year-old national nonprofit.

Kofi Thomas, Middle School Humanities Teacher at The Country School in Los Angeles, was named PSV's inaugural Educator of the Year — nominated by his school community for his extraordinary ability to see students as whole people, lead with patience and high expectations, and serve as, for many of his students, the first Black male teacher they have ever had.

Educator of the Year finalists, also recognized by community nomination, included Katya Warner (Chandler School, Pasadena), Leila Marchbanks (Turning Point School, Los Angeles), Kim Diaz (Sequoyah School, Pasadena), and Isaiah Sneed (Oakwood School, Los Angeles). Honorary mentions were awarded to educators in emerging PSV markets: Yancie Davis (The Bentley School, Oakland), Erica Snowden-Crockett (The Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, PA), and Abril Purnell (Charlotte Preparatory School, Charlotte, NC).

Additionally, honorable mention was awarded to educators in emerging PSV markets including: Yancie Davis, The Bentley School (Oakland, CA); Erica Snowden-Crockett, The Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, PA); Abril Purnell, Charlotte Preparatory School (Charlotte, NC). Recognition was also given to parent volunteers who donate time to make PSV possible.

Finally, PSV celebrated school programs advancing belonging and inclusion, including The Buckley School's Black Student Union Sitcom, BLACC club at Harverd-Westlake, family affinity groups at Sequoyah, Vistamar School's Soulful Celebration and Hollywood Schoolhouse's Black Family Alliance Black History Month Program. 12th grader Leila Algee was awarded the honor representing The Buckley School for having written and directed the 90s themed episode.

PSV Honors continues the celebration until June 10 when their CharityBuzz Online Auction ends. Check out unique items ranging from a Tom Morello signed guitar, Judge Lauren Lake and Jeff Lewis Live experience to a Vegas performance and overnight stay to see Comedian Bill Burr and more. Bids are open at www.charitybuzz.com/psv.

ABOUT PRIVATE SCHOOL VILLAGE

Private School Village (PSV) cultivates and harnesses the power of community to positively transform the private school experience for Black and brown families so that students fully thrive. PSV is not a school but rather a national nonprofit comprised of families in community across private schools. Founded in 2018, PSV is currently operational in Los Angeles and Pasadena and building communities in Philadelphia, NorCal and Charlotte. PSV is a 4-star Charity Navigator organization and annually receives Candid's highest seal of transparency. Learn more at www.privateschoolvillage.org, @privateschoolvillage on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Full event information and honoree profiles available at www.privateschoolvillage.org/psvhonors2026

CONTACT: [email protected] (Subject: URGENT)

WEBSITE: www.privateschoolvillage.org/psvhonors2026

SOURCE Private School Village