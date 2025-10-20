Randy Coté Named Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Cameron Rizzardini Appointed Vice President of Creative & Digital

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearey, Seattle's premier public relations (PR) and strategic communications agency, today announced two high-profile additions to its leadership team: Randy Coté as senior vice president, public relations, and Cameron Rizzardini as vice president, creative and digital. These appointments mark a pivotal step in Fearey's continued evolution from a traditional PR firm into a fully integrated marketing and communications agency.

Fearey Strengthens Leadership as It Evolves into a Fully Integrated Communications Agency

With a legacy spanning nearly 45 years, Fearey has been a trusted partner to some of the Pacific Northwest's most respected organizations. Known for its deep expertise in media relations, public affairs and reputation management, the firm has steadily expanded its services in recent years to meet the growing demand for digital, creative and integrated marketing solutions. The addition of Coté and Rizzardini strengthens this transformation and positions Fearey at the forefront of full-service communications and marketing.

"Randy and Cam bring a unique blend of creative vision and strategic discipline that aligns perfectly with where Fearey is headed," said Aaron Blank, CEO and president of Fearey. "Their combined expertise bridges the worlds of public relations, branding, digital media, and experiential marketing giving our clients a seamless approach to storytelling across every channel."

Randy Coté: A Seasoned Leader in Tourism, Entertainment and Public Engagement

Coté brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience in marketing, PR and brand strategy. As the former chief marketing officer for the Space Needle & Chihuly Garden and Glass, he led comprehensive marketing and communications strategies for two of Seattle's most iconic attractions. Coté's background also includes leadership roles with the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Seattle Storm, where he oversaw guest experience, game presentation and fan engagement. At Fearey, he will lead PR strategy and integrated communications while overseeing and managing the PR team.

"I've long admired Fearey's reputation for integrity and impact," said Coté. "Joining this team at such a transformative time, when PR and marketing are converging more than ever, is a thrilling opportunity to stretch the canvas and start painting in more colors."

Cam Rizzardini: Storytelling at the Intersection of Sports and Digital

Rizzardini joins Fearey after launching his creative studio, Rizz Creative, servicing clients like Seattle Seahawks, evo, AAA Washington, Yahoo Sports, and MANSCAPED. Prior to that, Rizzardini spent several years building the digital media department for the Seattle Kraken from the ground up. There, he led content strategy, social media, storytelling, brand identity and creative development, helping to launch a brand that would capture national attention even before its first game. As vice president of Creative and Digital, Rizzardini will lead Fearey's creative studio and digital innovation initiatives.

"The line between PR, digital and brand is thinner than ever," said Rizzardini. "Great storytelling today isn't about being louder, it's about being fearless. The right story cuts through algorithms and says out loud what culture is feeling."

Shared Roots, Shared Vision

While their paths to Fearey have been distinct, Coté and Rizzardini share more than an email alias; they share deep experience across Seattle's cultural, tourism, and sports landscapes. Both have helped build beloved local brands from the inside out, navigating the complexities of public perception, fan engagement and brand evolution. At Fearey, their complementary skill sets are already shaping a new era of integrated marketing and PR, where fearless creative meets strategic clarity.

About Fearey

Fearey is the most established independent public relations, public affairs and digital media firm in the Pacific Northwest. For 44 years, the full-service integrated communications agency has provided professional services for some of the region's leading public, private and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1981 by legendary PR icon Pat Fearey, the firm was built to push boundaries, test the status quo, and to do amazing things. The firm is a founding member of the Public Relations Global Network ( prgn.com ), an international organization of leading independent, owner-operated PR agencies. For more information, visit fearey.agency .

Media Contact

Morrena Villanueva

[email protected]

(425) 457-1150

SOURCE The Fearey Group