"Fearlandia" Haunted House Has a New Location and Is Back with Their Charitable "FearHunger Drive" and Special Family-Friendly Day

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearlandia, The Capital City of Fear is back. The interactive haunted house is set to ramp up this Halloween season with monsters, maniacs, and creepy crawly things. Fearlandia will introduce two new terrifying attractions this year - "Night Terrors" and "Carn-Evil" - along with one family-friendly day, October 23 from 12 noon – 4 pm.

As part of Fearlandia's "FearHunger Drive," visitors will have to bring a non-perishable food item for the PPB Sunshine Division and admission to enter the event.

Fearlandia Capital City of Fear presents Night Terrors / Carn-Evil

WHEN & FEES:

Fearlandia runs 7 – 10 p.m. The cost is a non-perishable food item and $20 for entry into both haunted attractions.

Friday, 10/7 - Opening Night

Saturday, 10/8

Friday, 10/14

Saturday, 10/15

Friday, 10/21

Saturday, 10/22 7 – 11 pm

Sunday, 10/23 Not as Scary / Family-Friendly Day 12 noon – 4 pm (food item + $10 entry)

12 noon – (food item + entry) Thursday, 10/27

Friday, 10/28 7 – 11 pm

Saturday, 10/29 7 – 11 pm

Sunday, 10/30

Monday, 10/31 Halloween

Groups of over 20 guests should contact organizers for a more tailored experience.

WHERE:

10860 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225

New This Year:

Not as Scary Day

Typically too scary for anyone under the age of 13, Fearlandia is now offering a special Not as Scary Day on Sunday, October 23 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. to accommodate families. The haunted house will guide you through a ghost hunt with kid-friendly, fewer monsters and more light. Entry is only $10 with a non-perishable item for the Sunshine Division.

Night Terrors

Why is Billie so tired? What is keeping Billie from sleep?

What is waking Billie up in the middle of the night? Could it be Night Terrors? Venture into Billie's world and pass through the portal to discover the things that go bump in the night.

Carn-Evil

Pure evil is coming your way, with spine tingling thrills and chills.

The excitement, the laughs, the screams from the most sinister show on earth.

It will be the most eye popping, spooktacular thing you will ever see.

Carn-Evil the world's deadliest show!

New Location

Conveniently located just off Hwy 26 on Cedar Hills Boulevard. The last couple of years we had to adjust due to covid. In 2020 we teamed up with Davis Graveyard, Fear Factory and Creators of the Night to produce a drive-through haunted attraction at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. In 2021 we teamed up with Under Hill at the Veteran Memorial Colosseum.

Ticketing

This year we will have timed ticketing, making less of a wait for customers. Tickets can be purchased on-site during hours of operation.

Other FearHunger Drive Opportunities:

13th Moon Gravity Well – Fearlandia "Vanport Brown" available at the brewery (4513 SE 41st Ave, Portland, OR 97206) with a dollar from every pint sale going to the FearHunger Drive for the PPD Sunshine Division until supplies last.

DISCLAIMER

Not recommended for ages 13 and younger or those who are pregnant, have a heart condition or other physical injuries, are sensitive to strobe or fog effects, or experience motion sickness or dizziness. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For further information, contact:

Tim Devlaeminck, 503-839-7690

[email protected]

SOURCE Fearlandia