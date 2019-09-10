"Fearlandia" Haunted House Offers a Family-Friendly Day and More Opportunities to Benefit Charity

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearlandia (www.fearlandia.com) is back for its fourth year haunting Oregonian's dreams. The interactive haunted house is set to ramp up the Halloween season with monsters, maniacs and creepy crawly things. Fearlandia will introduce two new terrifying attractions this year — "Oden's Eye" and "The Dark" — along with one family-friendly day on October 20 from 12 noon - 4 p.m.

As part of Fearlandia's "FearHunger Drive," visitors who bring non-perishable food items for the Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division will receive a reduced entry fee on any nights.

WHEN & FEES:

Fearlandia runs 7 - 11 p.m. The cost is $20 for entry into both haunted attractions, or guests can bring a non-perishable food item for the Sunshine Division and receive $2 off the regular price for admission.

Groups of over 20 guests should contact organizers for a more tailored experience.

Saturday, 10/5 - opening night 7-10pm

Friday, 10/11

Saturday, 10/12

Friday, 10/18

Saturday, 10/19

Sunday, 10/20 – "Family" Not as Scary Day 12 noon – 4 pm - $5 Entry

Thursday, 10/24

Friday, 10/25

Saturday, 10/26

Thursday, 10/31 - Halloween

Friday, 11/1

Saturday, 11/2

WHERE:

16255 SW Upper Boones Ferry Road, Tigard. (https://bit.ly/2lzzF0e)

New This Year:

Not as Scary Day

Typically, too scary for anyone under the age of 13, Fearlandia is now offering a special Not as Scary Day on Sunday, October 20 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. to accommodate families. The haunted house will guide you through a ghost hunt with fewer, kid-friendly monsters and more light. Entry is only $5 with a non-perishable item for the Sunshine Division.

Oden's Eye

Venture into Asgard in search of Oden's Eye that he sacrificed to receive enhanced perception. Avoid the traps as Gods and Monsters attempt to prevent you from accomplishing your quest.

The Dark

Visitors to this pitch black realm have two choices: feel your way through, trying to avoid the creepy crawly "things;" or remain petrified, wet your pants, and hope that someone comes to rescue you. It won't be easy. There are creatures that live here, feeding on your terror. The more you scream, the more they thrive. Good luck!

Other FearHunger Drive Opportunity:

Fearlandia is partnering with Unicorn Brewing on a Fearlandia Blood Red Ale that is available October 4 at the brewery (6237 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202) with a dollar from every pint sale going to the FearHunger Drive for the Portland Police Sunshine Division until supplies last.

DISCLAIMER

Not recommended for ages 13 and younger or those who are pregnant, have a heart condition or other physical injuries, are sensitive to strobe or fog effects, or experience motion sickness or dizziness. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

