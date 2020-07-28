Fearless Films Acquires Another Film from Award-Winning Producer

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTC: FERL) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire In the Lair, another significant addition to the company's growing library of media titles.

In the Lair was written and directed by Goran Kalezic. The movie was exhibited at the Venice Film Festival in an abbreviated form as "The Calling". Goran Kalezic is a writer and director, known for The Great Chameleon (2012), The Bartender (2005) – voted audience favourite at Indyfest, Bag the Wolf (2000) and Only Minutes (1998). He is also the author of Dostoevsky's Anarchists: A Screenplay Adaptation of Dostoevsky's Demons (2018).

In the Lair is a full-length horror film about an abduction by a devious predator. Its cast includes Joshua Close, known for his work on Kill the Messenger (2014), Diary of the Dead (2007), The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008),and The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005); Megan Vincent, known for her roles in Possessor (2020), Killer Prom (2020) and The Kennedys (2011); and Lazar Rockwood, known for Antigone (2012) and Witchblade (2000 and 2001).

The Company has agreed to acquire the film in an all-stock transaction. The purchase price was not revealed. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

The film will join The Great Chameleon, The Lunatic, and Only Minutes as part of the Company's growing content library and complements the company's strategy of building an inventory of high-quality films that will be supplemented with new in-house productions.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films, Inc. stated "Fearless Films is about high-quality productions and entertainment. When we acquired Only Minutes, we asked if In the Lair might also be available for purchase by the Company; we are gratified to have the opportunity to acquire it. It is a fantastic addition to our growing library of quality films."

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SOURCE Fearless Films, Inc.

