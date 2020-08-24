Fearless Films Bulks Up Project Pipeline

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTC: FERL) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire the film script Dead Bounty, another significant addition to the company's growing portfolio of films and intellectual property.

Dead Bounty was written by Goran Kalezic. Goran Kalezic is a writer and director, known for The Great Chameleon (2012) – recognized as a revolutionary comedy on major digital platforms, The Bartender (2005) – voted audience favourite at Indyfest, Bag the Wolf (2000) – played nationwide on primetime networks, and Only Minutes (1998) – Finalist at the Hollywood Film Festival. He is also the author of Dostoevsky's Anarchists: A Screenplay Adaptation of Dostoevsky's Demons (2018).

Dead Bounty is a macabre tale of a modern-day bounty hunter in search of an elusive and mysterious fugitive, in the genre of the horror-thriller.

The Company has agreed to acquire the script in an all-stock transaction. The purchase price was not revealed. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

The script will join The Great Chameleon, The Lunatic, and Only Minutes as part of the Company's growing intellectual property library and complements the company's strategy of building an asset base of high-quality films and future projects.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated: "Fearless Films is about high-quality productions and entertainment. After reading the script for Dead Bounty, I knew we had to have it. We are very excited to add this script to our development pipeline. This is a great asset for our plan to have a steady stream of projects ready for development."

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

